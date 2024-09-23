UNEP Statement to the Plenary of the Summit of the Future

Excellencies,

As environmental, technological and societal change join forces to disrupt human, planetary and economic health, we must not just prepare for the future. We must shape it, so that coming generations can live in peace, prosperity and equity. This summit, and the Pact for the Future that will emerge from it, can help us do exactly that.

The Pact acknowledges that there can be no sustainable future, no economic stability, without a healthy environment. Action Ten calls for a shift to a world in which humanity lives in harmony with nature. A world with healthy land, water and oceans. A world with a stable climate. A world free of pollution. A world in which humanity sustainably and equitably uses resources.

Commitments have already been made to deliver this shift in many multilateral environmental agreements that cover the triple planetary crisis. The crisis of climate change. The crisis of nature and biodiversity loss – which includes land degradation and desertification. And the crisis of pollution and waste. A new commitment is coming, as negotiations on an instrument to end plastic pollution conclude in Busan this November. UNEP calls on Member States to do their utmost to forge a strong, impactful instrument and quickly move to adoption, ratification and implementation.

To deliver on all commitments, and strengthen sustainable development, we must operationalize the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment. Commit to financial and economic transformations that build equity and resilience. Ensure circularity and sustainable consumption and production – including in the energy transition and digital transformation. Adopt One Health approaches that improve human, animal and planetary health at the same time. Identify and respond to emerging challenges that cause disruptions.

Member States can count on UNEP’s science, support and advocacy as they seek to deliver on the actions that will be reflected in the outcomes of this summit, and so shape a sustainable future for the benefit of every person on this planet.