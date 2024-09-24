Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Roller Shutter Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Roller Shutter Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) roller shutters market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.24 billion in 2023 to $3.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in urbanization, a rise in disposable income, increasing investment in infrastructure development, a growing demand for noise reduction solutions in urban areas, and a rise in government initiatives.

The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) roller shutters market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.90 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials, increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, growing construction of healthcare facilities, increasing disposable income, and expansion of online retail channels.

The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) roller shutters market going forward. The construction industry encompasses the processes, activities, and businesses involved in designing, planning, building, and maintaining structures and infrastructure. The growth of the construction industry is due to rising urbanization, growing infrastructure needs, and expanding economic activities. PVC roller shutters are used in the construction industry to provide security, privacy, and weather protection while enhancing energy efficiency and operational safety in commercial, industrial, and residential applications.

Key players in the market include Assa Abloy AB, Sanwa Shutter Corp., Stella International Holdings Limited, Warema Renkhoff SE, Hörmann KG Verkaufsgesellschaft, Heroal, B&D Australia Pty Limited, Somfy Group, Gliderol Garage Doors Pty Ltd., SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad, Elero GmbH, Wuxi Xufeng Door Industry Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Alulux GmbH, Alpine Overhead Doors Inc., Rollac Shutters Inc., Mirage Doors Pty Ltd., DAKO Fenster und Türen GmbH, DenCo European Windows & Doors Ltd., Rollashield Shutters Pty Ltd., Cookson Group PLC, Lawrence Roll-Up Doors Inc., Aluroll (UK) Ltd.

The trend towards smart homes is expected to propel the growth of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) roller shutters market going forward. Smart homes refer to residences equipped with advanced technology and interconnected devices that automate and enhance various aspects of home living. Smart homes are increasing as technological advancements and consumer demand for convenience, energy efficiency, and enhanced security drive the adoption of interconnected devices and automation systems. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) roller shutters are used in smart homes to provide enhanced security, privacy, and energy efficiency, often integrated with automated systems that allow remote control and scheduling via smartphone apps or home automation hubs.

1) By Type: Built-In Roller Shutters, Built-On Roller Shutters

2) By Installation: Top Mounted, Front Mounted

3) By Control Type: Automatic, Manual

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial

5) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Roller Shutter Market Definition

A polyvinyl chloride (PVC) roller shutter is a type of window or door covering made from PVC that can be rolled up or down to provide security, privacy, insulation, and protection against weather elements. These shutters are designed to provide security, privacy, and insulation, and they operate by rolling up or down along a track.

