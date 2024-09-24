Protein A Resin Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Protein A Resin Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The protein A resin market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.53 billion in 2023 to $1.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing biopharmaceutical production, growing adoption of monoclonal antibodies, expanding research and development activities, regulatory emphasis on biopharmaceutical quality, rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

The protein A resin market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising biosimilar development, focus on cost-efficiency, increasing investment in bioprocessing facilities, expansion of biopharmaceutical market in emerging economies, growing demand for personalized medicine.

The increased R&D investments in pharmaceutical companies are expected to propel the growth of the protein A resin market forward. R&D refers to the process of researching and developing new drugs, therapies, technologies, or services that can be used to improve the health of patients. Protein A resin is used in several chromatography assays that are used in pharmaceutical development procedures as a chromatography medium.

Key players in the market include PerkinElmer Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Repligen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abcam PLC, Novasep Holdings SAS, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, Expedeon Ltd., Tosoh Bioscience LLC, Purolite Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, JSR Life Sciences Corporation, Agarose Beads Technologies, JNC Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Orochem Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Global Life Sciences Solutions USA, EMD Millipore Corp., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Bio-Works Technologies AB, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Avantor Performance Materials LLC, Life Technologies Corporation, Avacta Life Sciences Limited, Genscript Corporation, Purolite Lifesciences.

Major companies operating in the protein A resin market are focusing on developing innovative products such as chromatography resins to drive revenues in their market. Chromatography resins are vital instruments in research and development that are utilized for purification as well as analysis.

1) By Type: Natural Protein A, Recombinant Protein A

2) By Matrix Type: Agarose-Based Protein A, Glass/Silica-Based Protein A, Organic Polymer-Based Protein A

3) By Application: Antibody Purification, Immunoprecipitation

4) By End User: Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Clinical Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Protein A resin refers to a type of chromatography resin that is commonly used in protein purification processes. It is used to purify a variety of antibodies and monoclonal antibody products.

The main types of protein A resins are natural protein A and recombinant protein A. Natural protein A refers to a high-efficiency chromatography medium that is produced in the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus. The type of matrix involved are agarose-based protein A, glass/silica-based protein A, and organic polymer-based protein A, which is used for various applications including antibody purification, and immunoprecipitation. It is used for biopharmaceutical manufacturers, clinical research laboratories, and academic institutes.

The Protein A Resin Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on protein A resin market size, protein A resin market drivers and trends, protein A resin market major players and protein A resin market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

