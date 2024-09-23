Government launches official commemorative logo for 25th anniversary of the Macao SAR

MACAU, September 23 - The year 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). In celebration of this milestone, the Macao SAR Government has designed an official commemorative logo to be featured on materials related to a series of celebratory events organised by the Macao SAR.

The copyright of the logo belongs to the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government. To ensure the proper use of the logo, the Cultural Affairs Bureau has completed a trademark registration in accordance with the Industrial Property Code, and the corresponding registration certificate was issued today.

The official commemorative logo incorporates the number ‘25’ and golden lotus petals as its core elements. It is coloured in gold, symbolising the “Lotus Flower in Full Bloom” sculpture, as well as Macao’s prosperity and its deep connection with the motherland. The golden lotus is one of the symbols of Macao, representing prosperity, beauty, and happiness. The new logo blends traditional Chinese culture with the unique characteristics of Macao, exuding an aura of vibrant dynamism. It conveys a blessing for Macao’s unwavering progress and further advancement in its urban development towards a glorious future.

The 25th anniversary logo has three versions: 3D, 2D, and image. The official logo is to be used for materials related to commemorative events celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, including all events organised, co-organised, coordinated, in cooperation with, or supported by the Macao SAR Government, or of similar nature. Public departments responsible for relevant projects must conduct a prior review before being permitted to use the commemorative logo. If the objectives, content, and arrangements of the activities are deemed in line with the overall nature of the commemorative events, practical coordination should be undertaken with the relevant parties to obtain authorisation to use the official logo, ensuring its appropriate use.