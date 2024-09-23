PHILIPPINES, September 23 - Press Release

September 23, 2024 Hontiveros: Michael Yang's link to POGOs becoming clearer after brother's arrest Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday hailed the arrest of Michael Yang's older brother, Tony Yang, saying this further exposed the Yang family's deep links to POGOs and Chinese criminal syndicates. Hontiveros said this as she visited Cagayan de Oro City, where a POGO reportedly linked to Tony Yang had operated. "Bisto na sila, 'wag na silang mag-deny. The arrest of Tony Yang, who is wanted in China for financial scamming, will pave the way for establishing his connections to POGOs — just like his brothers Michael and Hongjiang," Hontiveros said. "It is much clearer now that their family business is a massive crime syndicate that has operated in the country for far too long and has victimized far too many." Hontiveros had bared that Hongjiang Yang, through his joint account with Hongsheng incorporator Yu Zheng Can, had direct transactions with Baofu Land Development, Inc., which hosted the Hongsheng and Zun Yuan POGOs that are linked to dismissed Mayor Alice Guo or Guo Hua Ping. "These links take us beyond POGOs and back to the multi-billion peso Pharmally scam," Hontiveros said. She continued, "Tandaan natin na incorporator din si Hongjiang ng Philippine Fullwin Group of Companies, kung saan presidente si Michael Yang at corporate secretary naman ang isang Gerald Cruz. Si Gerald Cruz ay corporate secretary din sa Pharmally Biological, kung saan may shares si Michael Yang. Incorporator rin siya ng Brickhartz POGO, na ang papeles ay natagpuan sa Bamban." Hontiveros said the alleged involvement of Tony Yang and Hongjiang Yang in POGOs cannot be a coincidence, as she pointed out the same corporate tactics they deployed to conceal their crimes. "Malabong nagkataon lang na pare-pareho ang ginagawa nitong magkakapatid na Yang. There are indications that corporate layering and the crimes they committed through these entities may be part of their modus operandi," Hontiveros said.

