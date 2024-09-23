vEEF Launches Carbon-Neutral Plant-Based Range at Meat Price Parity

vEEF Plant Based Beef Mince. Available at Woolworths, now! vEEF Plant Based Chorizo Sausage. Available at Woolworths, now! Sausage Pasta, made with vEEF Plant Based Classic Sausages.

vEEF, Australia's first carbon-neutral plant-based brand, is set to revolutionise Aussie plates by launching four new chef-crafted plant-based meat products

SUNSHINE COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Pioneering a new era in sustainable eating, vEEF – Australia's first carbon-neutral plant-based brand from The Aussie Plant Based Co. – proudly unveils four ground-breaking plant-based meat products that achieve price parity with conventional meat - setting a new benchmark in eco-conscious, flavour-packed options,” says Alejandro Cancino, CEO and 3-Hatted Chef at The Aussie Plant Based Co.

MEETING MARKET DEMANDS

There is a significant shift in Australian dietary habits:

21% of Australians now identify as 'meat reducers', making it the most popular dietary choice in 2024.

79% go meat-free at least once weekly.

Plant-based meat sales in Australia surged 47% (2020-2023).

"These trends indicate a growing appetite for plant-based alternatives," says Melissa Swinscoe, Marketing Manager at The Aussie Plant Based Co.

INTRODUCING THE NEW vEEF RANGE

Plant Based Beef Mince: Perfect for nachos, Bolognese, tacos, and traditional mince dishes.

Plant Based Classic Sausages: Ideal for BBQs or sliced in stir-fries.

Plant Based Smokey Sausages: Adds depth to soups and casseroles.

Plant Based Chorizo Sausages: Spices up pizzas and breakfast scrambles.

RANGE HIGHLIGHTS

Nutrient-Rich: Good source of protein while also providing fibre, iron, and vitamin B12.

Carbon Neutral and with 50% less plastic packaging than previous vEEF products.

Locally Chef-Crafted: Expertly created on the Sunshine Coast by a talented culinary team.

Affordable: Priced at $4.50 per 300g pack.

Versatile: 1:1 substitution for conventional meat.

Mariana Karam, NPD Manager at The Aussie Plant Based Co., redefines plant-based excellence: "Our R&D breakthroughs have created products that transcend the 'alternative' label. These aren't just meat substitutes—they're superior choices designed to be the first pick on every Australian's plate. We're setting a new standard that's better for health, the environment, and taste buds alike."

PRICE PARITY ACHIEVEMENT

In a significant move for the plant-based market, vEEF’s strategic pricing matches or beats animal-based alternatives.

Alejandro explains: "This price parity is a game-changer, allowing consumers to choose a healthier, more sustainable option without paying a premium. It addresses the top motivations for reducing meat consumption: health benefits, environmental concerns, and budget constraints."

Alejandro adds, "By offering vEEF at a fair price, we're empowering more people to make choices that align with their values and dietary preferences. It's about making plant-based eating an accessible option for everyone, not just a select few.”

AVAILABILITY

Available in Woolworths supermarkets from 23rd September.

ABOUT THE AUSSIE PLANT BASED CO.

Formed in October 2023, The Aussie Plant Based Co. has quickly established itself as a powerhouse in the plant-based food industry. "At our core, we embrace compassion, sustainability, and positive change," says Alejandro. “This launch under our vEEF brand is a testament to that commitment."

