Global Plant-Based Food Packaging Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow from $5.64 billion in 2023 to $6.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plant-based food packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.64 billion in 2023 to $6.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness of environmental issues, increasing demand for sustainable products, increasing consumer preference for sustainable packaging materials, increasing concerns about plastic waste, increasing demand for flexible packaging.

The plant-based food packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing consumer preference for sustainability, growing demand for recyclable and biodegradable products, increase demand for bio-friendly packaging, increasing in concern regarding packaging waste in oceans and landfills, increasing adoption for eco-friendly packaging.

Growth Driver Of The Plant-Based Food Packaging Market

The growing adoption of online shopping is expected to propel the growth of the plant-based food packaging market going forward. Online shopping refers to the process of buying goods and services over the Internet. Online shopping allows consumers to purchase goods and services from the comfort of their own homes, eliminating the need to travel to physical stores. It saves time by providing a quick and easy way to browse, compare, and purchase products. Online shoppers increasingly seek eco-friendly options, prompting retailers to adopt plant-based packaging that offers customization and convenience, enabling brand differentiation.

Key players in the market include Amcor plc, WestRock Company, International Paper, Tetra Pak International S.A., DuPont, Stora Enso, Sealed Air, Huhtamaki, Mondi Group, Cascades Inc., Glatfelter Corporation, Genpak, Nordic Paper, Danimer Scientific, Good Natured Products Inc., Vegware, Sulapac Oy, Be Green Packaging, BioPak, TIPA LTD, WorldCentric.com, Sabert Corporation, Ecologic.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Plant-Based Food Packaging Market Size?

Major companies operating in the plant-based food packaging market are advancing solutions with sustainable packaging practices to provide biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastic, thereby reducing waste and environmental impact. Sustainable packaging practices are ways of designing, producing, and disposing of packaging materials that reduce the ecological footprint by including eco-friendly, resource-efficient materials and procedures that encourage a circular economy.

1) By Packaging Type: Paper Based, Biodegradable And Compostable Packaging, Recyclable Plastic Packaging

2) By Material: Bioplastics, Mycelium, Bagasse, Starch Based, Paper

3) By Packaging Formats: Flexible Packaging, Stand-Up Pouches, Flat Bottom Bags, Flow Wraps, Rigid Packaging, Trays, Containers, Bottles

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Plant-based food packaging is made from renewable, biodegradable materials such as cornstarch, sugarcane, or mushroom mycelium, designed to reduce environmental impact. It provides an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic packaging, helping to minimize waste and carbon footprint. This type of packaging is used for various food products to enhance sustainability and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

