Top Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East 2024 revealed

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024 reveals 129 recipients out of 605 nominations

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --The winners of the ‘Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards 2024’—organized by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, publisher of The Filipino Times—have been revealed in an international summit and awards event held in Dubai, UAE.Out of the 605 nominations, 129 Filipino healthcare professionals from the Middle East were announced winners and were recognized for their significant contributions to sustainable progress in the region’s healthcare sector and their role in enhancing the Philippines' reputation in the Arab world.The awardees comprised 90 healthcare professionals from the UAE, 22 from Saudi Arabia, 13 from Qatar, and 2 each from Bahrain and Kuwait.The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit is the biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region. The awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of Filipino healthcare professionals across the Middle East, recognizing their significant contributions in various fields, including nursing, medicine, dentistry, biotechnology, radiology, pharmacy, and healthcare policy.H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said: “I wish to congratulate this year’s recipients of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East awards, in continuing to inspire your peers, co-workers, as well as other Filipinos and nationalities with your hard work, dedication, professionalism, and excellence characteristic of the global Filipino brand. Your efforts to advance medical care have made a profound impact on the well-being of countless individuals, and elevate the standards of healthcare and your respective professions.”Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Consul General of Dubai and Northern Emirates, said: “We commend The Filipino Times for recognizing the outstanding achievements of Filipino healthcare professionals who excel in their fields and are actively shaping the future of healthcare in the Middle East. Your initiative underscores our community's impact and promotes Filipinos' positive image abroad.”H.E. Anne Jalando-on Louis, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the Kingdom of Bahrain, said: “We salute them for their selfless service, commitment, and tireless effort as frontline workers in the health sector. Many Filipino healthcare professionals help individuals, families, or communities traverse difficult journeys through health challenges. They bring pride to our nation and people.”H.E. Rommel A. Romato, Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia Chargé d'Affaires, said: “Your unwavering commitment and professionalism in ensuring the well-being of others exemplify the highest standards of healthcare practice. Despite the challenging conditions and obstacles you face on a daily basis, you continue to strive to deliver outstanding care. Your expertise, empathy, and dedication create a healing environment that extends beyond borders and positively impact the lives of many individuals and families, often a critical factor in life-or-death situations. Your work is not just a job but a lifeline for those in need.”H.E. Lillibeth V. Pono, Philippine Ambassador to the State of Qatar, said: “Events like this cast a spotlight on Filipino health and medical professionals whose dedication and commitment to their profession have contributed in no small measure to the promotion of the physical well-being of the people in the countries where they practice.”Hon. Charito A. Zamora, Chairperson of the Professional Regulation Commission, said: “As you gather to exchange knowledge and best practices in the healthcare industry, you are reminded of the crucial role continuous professional development plays in your respective fields. In today’s modern world, where medical advancements and technologies progress at a rapid pace, it is essential that you, as healthcare professionals, remain committed to lifelong learning.”Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of NPM Group, the publisher of The Filipino Times and organizer of TFT Watchlist, said: “It is an honor to salute our Filipino healthcare heroes in an international level and celebrate their exceptional contributions and groundbreaking achievements in the Middle East’s healthcare landscape. Likewise, we are very grateful to all the speakers who have shared their valuable insights in advancing the future of healthcare through technology and forward-thinking practices.”NPM Group Chief Operating Officer Vince Ang, said: “Through engaging discussions and expert advice, we aim to equip attendees to be at the forefront of advancing healthcare standards and achieving continuous progress.”The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024 is presented by the Bank of the Philippine Islands, with RLC Residences as a Silver Sponsor; GMA Pinoy TV, The Filipino Times, and Philippine News Agency as Media Partners; and Philippine Airlines as the Airline Partner.Here is the full list of awardees arranged alphabetically by their surnames:• Muhaima D. Abdulgani• Dr. Abner R. Abejo• Jacquelyn M. Adormeo• Arthur R. Agero Jr.• Mark Joseph V. Alforque• Aldrin Ian O. Alpe• Arce V. Amparo• Verna A. Andaya• Esperanza R. Andoloy• Ma. Abigail C. Trinidad• Divina I. Asug• Olivia O. Fernandez• Rosanna M. Barrera• Adahlia T. Basco• Peter Jay A. Batoon• Nelson A. Bautista• Angelo Dino M. Bernardo• Dr. Dianne Kristine Joy C. Bonsol• Noriel Paul O. Bracamonte• Angelita Cortel- Braceros• Carlo Jay C. Buenaventura• Sherwin B. Cabillo• John John G. Cabrillos• Dr. Jane Cecille Quijano- Cadag• Michelle M. Calapano• Fitz Gerald D. Camacho• Red Capuyan• Cirio B. Caras• Jonathan M. Carretas• Ramel C. Cenil• Antonieta D. Conarco• Doris Matilde L. Daabay• Dr. Dan Lester Dabon• Cherry Dalmacio- Liwanag• Dr. Ariel M. De Roxas• Axzelle Mae F. De Torres• Merlito L. De Torres• Dennis C. Del Rosario• Dr. Christian Marvin A. Dela Cruz• Maria Jesusa 'Susie' Delgado• Mark King C. Dimasisil• Adonis C. Dungca• Mark Oliver H. Duque• Queenie G. Durano• Gemma V. Eroles• Dr. Grace B. Estacio• Amelita B. Estrada• Dr. Antonio Ronaldo G. Fabian• Rommel A. Facturan Jr.• Dr. Marvin A. Felix• Marebel P. Ferrer• Lemuel Ian U. Ferreria• Jerome G. Flores• Mariezl L. Fonbuena• Thesalyn O. Foronda• Anwar T. Gadia• Dan Louie I. Galang• Ronald Gamiao• Daryll A. Garcia• Dianne Jeffrey B. Gavarra• Vivian C. Gerardo• Czarina Gerard S. Gomez• Dr. Vea Romelle S. Guinoo• Krisnan E. Gundaya• Marilyn L. Hamsirani• Maricris B. Ignacio• Julius Ray P. Inso• Jefferson I. Lacson• Ruhaina S. Ladja• Janice A. Lanaria• Rachell Ann S. Lantayona• Dr. Pauline Bernadette P. Lorenzo• Voltaire John F. Malaluan• Rainier Co Maquilan• Jennifer D. Maralit• Lauriano R. Marcos• Kathleen F. Mariano• Maricar P. Mariano• Dulce Elaine Q. Mendoza• Jericson De Leon Mercado• Billy Joe Mercurio• Amy M. Miranda• Al Sharif A. Mortiga• Marsan N. Domingo• Normie Paranga-Natividad• Dr. Jose Rex N. Navarrosa• Maria Victoria H. Nocillado• Ana B. Olimba• Mary Grace C. Pabiona• Karla Monique L. Padrelanan• Primo P. Pagdato• Liezl D. Pangilinan• Elenita C. Paraiso• Dir. Marcelino R. Pardo II• Arius P. Pimentel• Jan Martin Phius A. Quibilan• Elizabeth R. Racca• Vincent T. Ranario• Ciara M. Relator• Dr. Ciarra Jansen V. Rodriguez• Samuel Bidjee F. Rodriguez• Ben Joseph R. Sabilala• Richard B. Sagasag• Veronica F. Saha• Julieto S. Saja• Gilbert T. Salacup• Dr. Arnel B. Salgado• Wannur A. Salih• Jim Paulo B. Salvador• Jordan T. Salvador• Marie Pie C. Santos• Leah B. Sarsonas• Wilma L. Schuck• Emily A. Semira• Juvy S. Somcio• Malony L. Soriano• John Christian J. Tadique• Zenaida G. Tarcena• Myra M. Teano• Carmina P. Terrado• Renel B. Tique• Gideon L. Valledor• Dr. Aileen Villanueva• Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva• Rowena A. Vargas• Charmaine Lynden P. Vergel• Jasper Kim A. Wagan• Dr. Annaleah D. Yim• Dr. Eligin Jumel H. Sayson

