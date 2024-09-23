Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Returns to Walt Disney World for Spooktacular Fun

Mickey & Minnie

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As autumn approaches, excitement builds for one of the most beloved seasonal events at Walt Disney World Resort: Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. This party will take place between August 9 and October 31, 2024. Ticket holders will be admitted to Magic Kingdom park as early as 4:00 pm on the valid date of their ticket.This year, ticket prices range from $119 to $199, depending on the event date. While it's no surprise to learn that Disney prices have risen dramatically as inflation has gone up, the magnitude of Disney's price increases still comes as a shock to many. According to the latest report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of a ticket to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has soared by a staggering 158% over the past ten years, compared to an average price of just $66 to $82 for visitors 10 years ago.Despite the increased costs, Disney fans and families are eager to partake in the Halloween festivities. Following the complete sell-out of August and September, only several dates remain available in October. This year's event boasts more villain sightings than ever before, allowing visitors to meet some of their favorite characters in a festive atmosphere. Here’s what people can expect at this fun event.Hocus Pocus Villain SpelltacularOne of the most anticipated highlights is the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular.” This bewitching stage show brings the iconic Sanderson sisters to life, as they conjure up their favorite Disney villains for a night of mischief and magic. Set against a backdrop of stunning visuals and spellbinding choreography, this show invites visitors to join in the festivities as the witches seek to create chaos in the kingdom. With familiar tunes and engaging performances, this enchanting spectacle will surely cast a spell on everyone in attendance.Disney's Not-So-Spooky SpectacularAs the sun sets, Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular lights up the night sky with a dazzling fireworks display. This nighttime show combines beloved Disney music with an array of special effects and pyrotechnics, creating a heartwarming experience for families. Hosted by none other than Mickey Mouse himself, the show weaves together stories of Halloween fun, showcasing favorite characters and their spook-tacular adventures. Visitors can expect a blend of nostalgia and whimsy, making this a must-see event.Mickey's Boo-To-You Halloween ParadeNo Halloween celebration would be complete without a parade, and Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade is a standout feature of the evening. Marching down Main Street, U.S.A., this colorful procession features all favorite Disney characters in their Halloween best, complete with themed floats, lively music, and an air of joyful mischief. From dancing ghouls to friendly pumpkins, this parade captures the spirit of the season and invites everyone to join in the fun. Visitors will be mesmerized as classic Disney characters join in the celebration, creating a festive atmosphere that embodies the essence of Halloween.DescenDANCE Party at Rockettower Plaza StageFor those looking to dance the night away, the DescenDANCE Party at Rockettower Plaza Stage is a must-visit. Inspired by the hit franchise "Descendants: The Rise of Red," this high-energy dance party invites visitors to show off their best moves alongside beloved characters from the series. With vibrant music and interactive elements, the DescenDANCE Party provides an opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the world of Auradon and the Isle of the Lost, creating memories that will last a lifetime.New Disney Merchandise : Vampire Stitch and Scary Teddy Popcorn BucketsThis year, visitors can also take home a piece of the magic with the NEW Vampire Stitch and Scary Teddy popcorn buckets! Perfectly themed for the Halloween season, the Vampire Stitch Popcorn Bucket features the beloved character from Lilo & Stitch dressed as an adorable vampire, complete with fangs and bat wings, blending cuteness with a touch of spookiness.Meanwhile, the Scary Teddy Popcorn Bucket, inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, made its debut on September 2 for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World. Both buckets are available for a limited time, coinciding with Halloween festivities.Planning to attend Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party but out of budget? Here are some money-saving tips to help visitors enjoy the festivities without overspending:Book Early: Tickets for the event sell out quickly, visitors can book tickets in advance to take advantage of early-bird pricing.Annual Passholder & Member Benefits: Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 on their event tickets, making the spooky celebration even more affordable.Check for Discounts: Visit coupon sites such as DealsGlo.com for exclusive coupons and offers, which can help visitors save big on Halloween costumes , decor, and more.With these tips, Disney fans and families can make the most of Mickey's Halloween party while staying within their budget. Book now and enjoy the spooky fun with Disney World!

