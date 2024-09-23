For Immediate Release: DHS HOSTS DISASTER CASE MANAGEMENT PROGRAM OUTREACH EVENT FOR MAUI WILDFIRE SURVIVORS IN NEED OF SUPPORT

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 22, 2024

DHS HOSTS DISASTER CASE MANAGEMENT PROGRAM OUTREACH EVENT FOR MAUI WILDFIRE SURVIVORS IN NEED OF SUPPORT

Case Managers Provided Vital Guidance and Enrolled Survivors in the Program

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) hosted an outreach event with more than 25 community partners in Kahului for wildfire survivors to learn more about the Disaster Case Management Program (DCMP).

The DCMP connects survivors of disasters with specially trained disaster case managers (DCMs) to help assess and address their needs through a disaster recovery plan, which includes resources, decision-making priorities, providing guidance and tools. A DCM acts as a ‘quarterback’ to help survivors navigate their recovery and will continue to assist survivors for up to five years.

More than 700 people attended yesterday’s event, including DCMP partners and members of the Maui community, and Maui wildfire survivors interested in the program were welcomed to learn more about services available to them. DCMs answered questions and immediately enrolled more than 100 survivors in the program at the event located at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The DCMP recently received an additional $7.9 million in funding to expand the program, bringing its total funding to $26.8 million and enabling the program to grow by more than double – increasing its potential reach to serve approximately 3,000 households at a time. The DCMP has already made a significant difference for the Maui community, helping more than 5,000 individuals to date.

“Thank you to the Maui community and all of our great partners. We are so grateful to everyone that has helped to make the DCMP a success and look forward to continuing to help connect survivors with the crucial services they need,” said DCMP Director Jen Monaghan. “The DCMP is making a difference for people every day and we are actively expanding the program. We encourage any survivors in need of supports and resources to attend these kinds of outreach events or simply call 211 to enroll in the program immediately.”

Maui wildfire survivors who are interested in enrolling in the DCMP are encouraged to call 211. Hours of operation are from 7:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. seven days a week.

