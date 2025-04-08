Submit Release
News Release – DOH To Launch A Statewide Health And Media Survey Recruitment Via Text Messages

 

 

 

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

     DOH TO LAUNCH A STATEWIDE HEALTH AND MEDIA SURVEY

 RECRUITMENT VIA TEXT MESSAGES    

     

     

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 7, 2025                                                                                                              25-032

HONOLULU — Each year, the Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) conducts surveys to learn about health behaviors and attitudes of Hawai‘i residents. Beginning later this month, DOH will launch the Hawai‘i Health and Media Survey to learn more about how people access and respond to health-related information. The survey will use a new method — text messaging — to reach a broader audience.

In the coming weeks, selected adults across the state may receive a text message from 808-431-0118 or 808-431-0125, inviting them to participate in the survey. The DOH encourages anyone who receives this message to consider participating.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete. Each text message contains a unique survey link that can only be used once. All responses are completely confidential — no personal identifiers such as phone numbers or email addresses will be linked to individual answers.

The survey is being administered on behalf of the DOH by Professional Data Analysts. For questions or more information, email [email protected].

# # #

Media Contacts:

Gail Ogawa

Program Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

Office: 808-586-4526

Email: [email protected]

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

Mobile: 808-953-9616

Email: [email protected]

 

