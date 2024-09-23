Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa directs National Disaster Management Centre to coordinate readiness and response efforts amidst forecast of severe weather conditions

In light of the South African Weather Service's (SAWS) forecast of severe snow, cold, wet, and windy conditions across the country, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa has directed the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) to coordinate readiness and response efforts with relevant stakeholders.

The severe weather has resulted in extreme cold conditions nationwide, prompting a robust multisectoral response. The focus is on humanitarian relief, with shelter being provided for those stranded, coordinated by the Department of Social Development, alongside rescue operations led by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and road clearance by the Department of Transport.

“Our current priority is saving lives by providing necessities and ensuring the safety of those trapped,” stated Minister Hlabisa. “We understand families may have travel plans, but we strongly advise against traveling during these conditions. We urge everyone to cooperate with us as cooperation can help save lives.”

All affected provinces have activated their disaster response structures, as confirmed during a national coordination meeting on 21 September 2024, with Provincial Disaster Management Centres (PDMCs) gathering updated reports to pinpoint areas needing urgent intervention.

Major routes, including the N3, are currently at a standstill as the weather wreaks havoc. Disaster teams are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of those caught in these conditions.

The SAWS has issued a Level 8 warning for additional disruptive snow in several areas, including Alfred Duma (Ladysmith), Dr. N. Dlamini-Zuma (Underberg), Greater Kokstad, and others. This warning signifies potentially life-threatening weather that could impact people, animals, and infrastructure.

Windy conditions, rain, and heavy snowfall have disrupted essential services such as water and electricity. Government teams are actively working to restore these services to safeguard lives.

KwaZulu-Natal and Free State continue to experience heavy rains, raising concerns about localized flooding that could affect pedestrians and drivers. Minister Hlabisa urges the public to exercise caution as disaster teams are continuing to provide emergency assistance. While these teams are dedicated to supporting and rescuing those in need, vigilance is paramount.

The public is advised to stay alert and heed warnings from the SAWS, disaster management teams and law enforcement agencies.

Various communication channels will be utilized to keep everyone informed and safe.

For emergencies, please contact your local municipal disaster management centre, the nearest police station, or national emergency numbers (112, 10177, or 107).

For media inquiries, contact:

Mr. Legadima Leso

066 479 9904