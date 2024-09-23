MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over houses and title deed in Garden Route

On Friday, 20 September 2024, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, visited the Garden Route to hand over title deeds and houses in George and Mossel Bay.

The Minister and the community of Toekoms in Great Brak River, Mossel Bay, were in high spirits today, where he handed over title deeds to ten beneficiaries.

He was joined by Executive Mayor, Dirk Kotzé, who thanked Minister Simmers, saying, "Together with the community of Toekoms, we are thankful to once again be working with the Western Cape Government to make a difference in Mossel Bay. We know that not only do these title deeds empower the beneficiaries here today, but it also empowers their loved ones and secures a better future their children."

At the Metro Grounds Housing Development in George, a total of 18 houses and title deeds were handed over. This development will deliver 436 housing opportunities upon completion, and Minister Simmers took the opportunity to announce that his department is planning to build another 196 units at this development.

The Executive Mayor of the George Municipality, Jackie Von Brandis said, "We share the excitement of this community, and we are thankful for what our municipality, in partnership with the Western Cape Government, has been able to provide to these deserving beneficiaries."

Minister Simmers concluded the day, saying, "Occasions like these are not possible without partnerships. It is encouraging to witness how the Western Cape Government, municipalities like Mossel Bay and George, and all relevant stakeholders, can work together to improve the lives of the people of the Western Cape."

At both occasions, local law practitioners were present who assisted beneficiaries with drawing up wills at no charge.

It was fitting that these houses and title deeds were handed over last week, particularly during Heritage Month and Free Wills Week. These title deeds mean more than just becoming the owner of a house, it also empowers the title holder to ensure a better future for their loved ones.

"My department’s primary focus is to uplift our communities, especially the poorer communities, and to build infrastructure that provides residents with the opportunity for a better, prosperous future," Minister Simmers added.

