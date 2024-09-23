Submit Release
Water and Sanitation hosts annual Water and Sanitation Education (WSEP) Programme, 24 to 26 Sept

DWS to award comprehensive study bursaries through Water and Sanitation Education Programme (WSEP)

The Department of Water and Sanitation will host the annual Water and Sanitation Education (WSEP) Programme on 24-26 September 2024 at ANEW Hotel in Benoni, which will see over 50 comprehensive study bursaries awarded to more 300 learners from across the country.

WSEP is a school education competition which is aimed at getting school learners to come up with innovative ways to propel the water and sanitation sector through creative ways.  

It is also aimed at educating learners about the importance of water use efficiency, protection of water resources, health and hygiene, and the management of sanitation facilities.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 24-26 September 2024
Venue: ANEW Hotel, Benoni in Gauteng
Time: 09:00 – 16:00 
For media confirmations please contact Lebogang Maseko on 083 661 7859/ MasekoL2@dws.gov.za

Media enquiries: 
Head of Communication, Dr Mandla Mathebula 
Cell: 083 235 8675
E-mail: MathebulaM4@dws.gov.za 

Water and Sanitation hosts annual Water and Sanitation Education (WSEP) Programme, 24 to 26 Sept

