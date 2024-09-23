Water and Sanitation hosts annual Water and Sanitation Education (WSEP) Programme, 24 to 26 Sept

DWS to award comprehensive study bursaries through Water and Sanitation Education Programme (WSEP)

The Department of Water and Sanitation will host the annual Water and Sanitation Education (WSEP) Programme on 24-26 September 2024 at ANEW Hotel in Benoni, which will see over 50 comprehensive study bursaries awarded to more 300 learners from across the country.

WSEP is a school education competition which is aimed at getting school learners to come up with innovative ways to propel the water and sanitation sector through creative ways.

It is also aimed at educating learners about the importance of water use efficiency, protection of water resources, health and hygiene, and the management of sanitation facilities.

Date: 24-26 September 2024

Venue: ANEW Hotel, Benoni in Gauteng

Time: 09:00 – 16:00

