Western Cape Education on 30 days until the matric exams begin

Yesterday, 21 September 2024, marked 30 days to the start of the 2024 National Senior Certificate exams, with the first matric exam being written on 21 October 2024.

Over the school holiday, matrics across the province will be attending Spring School to revise their work and prepare for the final exams ahead.

Matric learners will have the opportunity to attend walk-in classes at their school, or at a hub with learners from several schools attending. The Eden and Central Karoo and West Coast Education Districts will also host residential camps for some of their learners.

We appreciate the willingness of their tutors and schools to host these vital revision classes over the holiday period.

We have also collated a variety of eLearning resources specifically for our matrics on our ePortal, including video lessons, past papers, study tips and revision notes. We encourage our learners to make use of these resources which can be found here:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/matric-support

We appeal to the public to support our matrics: the countdown to the exams is a stressful period for matric learners, and they need to be given the best possible opportunity to achieve their goals without any added anxiety.

I encourage any matric learner who feels overwhelmed to reach out to their teachers and school for support. Help is available, and we will do everything we can to support you.

This will also be an anxious time for our matric teachers, who have supported our learners throughout the year. We thank them for the many hours they have put into preparing matric learners for the final stretch.

To our matrics:

You have made it this far, and worked so hard to prepare for this moment, so this is the time to really make your efforts count. We can’t wait to see what the #ClassOf2024 will achieve!

