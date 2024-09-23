Discover Unshakable Faith and Resilience in Don and Karen Clifford’s Grace Enough for Three

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In their powerful new book, Grace Enough for Three , Don and the late Karen Clifford offer a moving testament to God's unwavering grace amidst unimaginable tragedy. This inspiring Christian living guide chronicles their journey through the loss of three children and reveals how their faith in God’s promises sustained them through the darkest times.Grace Enough for Three provides an intimate look at how Don and Karen Clifford, long-time Christians and Bible study leaders, navigated the heart-wrenching losses of their children. The book details their story with authenticity and faith, offering profound insights into the sufficiency of God's grace.Key elements of the book include:Personal Testimony: The Cliffords share their deeply personal experiences with losing three children to accidents and disease, as well as the challenges of two miscarriages, showcasing their resilience and unwavering faith.Lessons Learned: Readers will find invaluable lessons on overcoming grief, understanding God’s grace, and finding hope in the midst of sorrow. The book serves as a guide for others facing similar trials, offering both solace and inspiration.Endorsements: Esteemed Christian leaders, such as Dr. David Sheppard and Dr. M. Dale Allen, commend the Cliffords’ story for its powerful portrayal of faith and grace. Dr. Sheppard praises the book for its demonstration of God's sufficiency in the darkest hours, while Dr. Allen highlights the gripping, almost fictional quality of the Cliffords’ experiences.Don Clifford, a seasoned Bible teacher and author, reflects, “Through our pain and suffering, we have learned that God's grace is indeed sufficient. We hope that by sharing our story, others will find the strength and comfort they need to overcome their own challenges.”Don and Karen Clifford, devoted Christians, have dedicated their lives to faith and service. Don, a former physicist and aerospace engineer with NASA, has led Bible studies for over 60 years and is the founder of Agape Communications, Inc. He continues to inspire others through his writing and teachings. Karen, who passed away in 2020, was a co-author and dedicated partner in their ministry. Together, they have authored Grace Enough for Three and Heavenly Grief: A Christian Guide to Spiritual and Emotional Healing. For more information about Don Clifford and his works, visit Don Clifford’s website.Contact Information:For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:info@donclifford.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.