LNA Health Careers Partners with Golden View Health Care Center to Enhance Nursing Assistant Training in Meredith, NH

Resident of Golden View participates in pinning new LNA graduate.

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LNA Health Careers (LNAHC) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Golden View Health Care Center, a leading skilled nursing facility and award-winning assisted living in Meredith, NH, to provide onsite Licensed Nursing Assistant (LNA) training utilizing the LNAHC curriculum. This initiative is spearheaded by award-winning Nursing Home Administrator Rosemary Simino and April Vertone an LPN with a passion for educating future LNAs.Golden View Health Care Center is committed to enhancing the quality of care for its residents while simultaneously improving employee retention rates. By offering free LNA training to its employees, Golden View Health Care Center is taking a significant step towards fostering an environment of professional growth and excellence within the skilled nursing industry.To celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates from this program, Golden View Health Care Center hosts a special pinning ceremony. This heartfelt event includes the participation of residents who present the graduates with their LNAHC pins, followed by a celebratory luncheon honoring their achievements."We are thrilled to collaborate with Golden View Health Care Center in this endeavor," said Kerri Dutton, President of LNA Health Careers. "This partnership not only equips staff with essential skills but also reinforces our shared commitment to providing exceptional care."Golden View Health Care Center continues to exemplify excellence in the skilled nursing sector through innovative training programs that empower employees and enhance resident care. To learn more about Golden View, please visit www.GoldenView.org or call 603-279-8111.For more information on how your skilled nursing facility can implement an LNA Health Careers partnership, please contact us at 603-647-2174 or visit www.lnahealthcareers.com

