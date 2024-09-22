NHS booking opens for life-saving flu and COVID-19 vaccinations

Millions of people in England can book flu and COVID-19 vaccinations from today (Monday, 23 September) as the NHS rolls out additional protection for those most at risk ahead of winter.

Anyone eligible can book their vaccinations from 9am via the NHS website, by downloading the NHS App, or by calling 119 for free if they can’t get online.

The vaccinations, which will be available from 3 October, provide vital protection to keep people from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital during busy winter months.

This year, based on the latest scientific evidence, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended adults aged 65 and over, residents in older adult care homes and those with underlying health conditions aged 6 months to 64 years will be eligible for flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Government has also decided that, as in previous years, the COVID-19 and flu vaccines will be offered to frontline health and social care staff, with staff in older adult care homes being offered the COVID-19 jab.

Eligible people will begin receiving invitations from the NHS to get their jabs, while GP practices and other local NHS services will also be contacting people to offer both vaccines. The flu vaccine can also be booked by searching online for a local pharmacy.

Flu season usually peaks in December and January, so starting adult vaccinations from October will ensure those most at risk are protected during the colder months when people gather indoors and viruses spread.

For the first time, the NHS is also offering vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common cause of coughs and colds which can be dangerous to older people and young children. The jab, introduced earlier this month, is available to those aged 75 to 79, and is being offered to pregnant women from 28 weeks, to protect their child.

It is hoped this year’s vaccination campaigns will help avoid a “tripledemic” of RSV, covid and flu colliding during an already busy time for frontline staff.

For those adults eligible for both flu and COVID-19 vaccines, the NHS will make them available at the same time, giving the option to get protection from both viruses in one visit. However, it is more effective for people to have the RSV vaccination on a different day from any flu or COVID-19 vaccinations.

Flu vaccinations for children started in September for the new school year, to help stop the virus spreading, and pregnant women have been able to get their jab from 1 September.

Michelle Kane, Director for Vaccinations at NHS England, said: “The flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be life-saving and are our best defences against these viruses – and it takes just a few minutes to book online or via the NHS App or 119, so I would urge everyone eligible to do so, to protect themselves and people around them.

“We know that these vaccinations help more people keep well and stay out of hospital during the winter months, which is especially important at a time when the NHS is expected to be under a lot of pressure. It is therefore vital that everyone eligible comes forward when invited.”

Dr Julie Yates, UKHSA Deputy Director for Immunisation Programmes, said: “Many people who are more vulnerable to getting a severe illness from respiratory viruses like flu and COVID-19 are not aware they are at greater risk and eligible for these vaccines. If you are pregnant or have a certain long-term condition you should be offered the vaccines – if unsure, please speak with a trusted nurse or doctor.

“Older people and younger children with flu are also much more likely to get hospitalised and should also get the vaccines they are eligible for as soon as possible to ensure they are protected as we head into winter.”

The nasal flu vaccine is the most effective vaccine for children aged 2-17 years but if this is not suitable the GP or practice nurse may be able to offer a flu vaccine injection as an alternative.

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, those eligible for a flu vaccine this year include:

From 3 October:

those aged 65 years and over

those aged 18 years to under 65 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the Green Book)

those in long-stay residential care homes

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by Those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or Personal Health budgets, such as Personal Assistants.

Those eligible for an autumn Covid booster are:

residents in a care home for older adults

all adults aged 65 years and over

persons aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as defined in the Green Book, including pregnant women

frontline health and social care workers and staff in care homes for older adults

From 1 September: