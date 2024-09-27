LUMINEX, The free public art exhibition transforming Los Angeles after dark returns on October 5, 2024

Sarah Rara Perfect Touch (2021), NXT Art @nowart_la. LUMINEX (2023) Photo by Koury Angelo

JOJO ABOT, Refik Anadol, Alice Bucknell, Nao Bustamante, Petra Cortright, Marc Horowitz, Carole Kim, Alan Nakagawa, Sarah Rara, and LAVA join 2024's LUMINEX

In this unique platform, artists are able to share their work directly with our diverse public audience, this opportunity allows for an exchange to happen with all sectors of society unlike any other” — Carmen Zella, Founder & Chief Curator

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 5, 2024, from 7 PM to 11:30 PM, LUMINEX 3.0: Landscape Frequencies will bring art and community together in an engaging outdoor exhibition using DTLA’s buildings as the canvas. Immersive multimedia artworks will explore the versatility of digital art, accessible and free for the public.Artists JOJO ABOT, Refik Anadol, Alice Bucknell, Nao Bustamante, Petra Cortright, Marc Horowitz, Carole Kim, Alan Nakagawa, Sarah Rara, and LAVA (Los Angeles Video Artists) will transform a five-block radius in the South Park District of downtown, with starting location West 11th Street & Margo St, Los Angeles.A public opening event will be held at the above starting location, from 7 PM, featuring surprise artist performances. Pedicabs will travel the exhibition route and can be reserved before the event; please see the website for details.Complimentary rides are offered for differently-abled persons.LUMINEX 3.0 features sound art installations, performances, and multichannel works under the theme of Landscape Frequencies. Amidst a city characterized by earthquakes and ever-changing architecture, each installation serves to skew the perception of our world and our position within it. From surrealistic performance, absurdism, fragility, and abstractions of nature to voyeuristic glimpses into a futuristic dystopian Los Angeles, these media-based works captivate viewers by reframing our actions and destinations.This year’s exhibition is organized and managed by Los Angeles public art organization NXT Art Foundation, production partners are NOW Art and Panasonic Connect. Additional sponsorship is provided by ARUP, LA Councilmember Kevin de Leon, South Park Business Improvement District, Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel, ProLab Digital, ParkUp, 3M, Bridger Land Group, and Show Imaging.“The ways in which people create, experience, and consume art is vastly different today than previous years. That’s largely due to the emerging intersection of art and technology. One of the technologies at the forefront of this evolution is projection mapping. At LUMINEX, projection technology allows artists to bring their large-scale works to life through dynamic, jaw-dropping visuals. Through the joint creativity of the artists and the power of technology at LUMINEX, downtown Los Angeles completely transforms into a lively and beautiful art exhibition. I’m inspired by how the LUMINEX team delivers stellar visual storytelling to so many people throughout the community.” – Brian Duffy, Strategic Account Manager at Panasonic Connect“Arup is pleased to partner with Luminex, providing our technical expertise to help create an exceptional video art experience. We ensure that each installation is presented as the artists intended with the goal of creating a memorable and meaningful way to encounter Los Angeles. We're honored to be part of this collaborative effort to bring dynamic video art and engaging installations to DTLA.” – Paul Chavez, Experience Designer, Arup“Communities around the world are reconnecting with public space in exciting and innovative ways and city governments, hospitality industry leaders, and local businesses are recognizing the importance of activating the public realm through art, music, and expressions of culture. The economic and social vibrancy of a neighborhood like South Park is enriched through events like LUMINEX, and we’re excited to continue our partnership with NOW Art.” –Nolan Marshall, Executive Director of the South Park Entertainment District.Check the LUMINEX LA site for a map as well as audio accompaniments to each pieceFor more information, please visit: https://luminexla.com/ @nowart_la#LuminexLA

Luminex: Dialogues of Light

