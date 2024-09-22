PHILIPPINES, September 22 - Press Release

September 20, 2024 Bong Go collaborates with sectoral leaders to provide support to low-income earners in Caloocan City Bolstering bayanihan initiatives to hasten recovery of vulnerable sectors from various challenges, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reiterated the importance of working together to help ensure no Filipino is left behind towards progress and development. Through his collaboration with various sectoral leaders, Go continues his efforts to bring public services and assistance closer to Filipinos in need of government attention. Just recently, Go's Malasakit Team provided aid to struggling sectors in Caloocan City. "Lagi akong nakaririnig ng mga nagpapasalamat sa akin dahil natulungan sila ng mga programang ating isinulong tulad ng Malasakit Center. Sabi ko, 'wag kayo magpasalamat sa akin dahil trabaho ko 'yan. Ako ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan ninyo ako ng pagkakataon na makapaglingkod sa inyo," Go said in a message. "Ang importante po dito ay magbayanihan lang po tayo at magmalasakit sa kapwa. Huwag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Hindi namin kayo pababayaan," reaffirmed Go. In a gathering held at Meleguas St., Barangay 98, Zone 9 on Wednesday, September 18, Go's Malasakit Team distributed shirts, balls, vitamins, masks, sling bags, and snacks to 340 individuals. The senator also gave away shoes and a mobile phone. Through the efforts of sectoral leaders and concerned agencies, qualified minimum wage earners also received financial support from the government. Additionally, as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, the senator offered further aid to those who may need medical assistance as he encouraged them to visit Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in the city. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, there are 166 Malasakit Centers operational nationwide, ready to assist with patients' medical expenses, and have already provided aid to nearly 12 million Filipinos, according to the data from the Department of Health. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Diyos, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," ended Go.

