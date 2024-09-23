Inaugural Dubai Sustainability in Sport Conference to Advance Dubai’s Sports Sustainability Agenda

In partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, The Desert Vipers, are proud to announce the inaugural Dubai Sustainability in Sport Conference.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This groundbreaking event aims to bring together key UAE sports entities to advance the agenda for sustainability in sport.

Owned by Lancer Capital, the Desert Vipers are one of six teams competing in the ILT20 tournament in the UAE.

As pioneers in sustainability, the Vipers lead by example in eco-conscious operations and carbon footprint transparency, setting a new benchmark for global sports teams across the world.

As part of its 2024-2033 strategic plan for the sports sector, the Dubai Sports Council is dedicated to enhancing sustainability in sports. The Council’s focus on integrating sustainability applications in sports stadiums and tournaments through awareness campaigns and practical applications will ensure that both the environment and sports are safeguarded for the future.

The conference, designed in collaboration with the Desert Vipers, will serve as a launchpad for this initiative.

The invitation-only conference will become an annual gathering, hosted by the Desert Vipers and the Dubai Sports Council, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable sports practices.

The summit’s agenda will focus on the Council’s key sustainability themes:

*Environment *Community *Economic

Phil Oliver, CEO of the Desert Vipers, commented, "The Sustainability in Sport conference is an essential platform for fostering collaboration and innovation in sustainable practices within the sports industry. By bringing together key stakeholders, we aim to create actionable strategies that will benefit both the environment and the sports community."

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council was thrilled with the prospects embodied in the organization of such an event.

“This sort of sustainable initiatives tie up so well with our goals at the Dubai Government and the Dubai Sports Council. An event like this will bear fruit for future generations in the long term,” HE Saeed Hareb said.

“At the DSC, we are fortunate to have such a vibrant leadership that will always help us to set goals and pursue these in proper alignment with the Government’s purpose. We are confident of playing an ambitious role over the next few years to achieve the goals set,” he added.

Dignitaries and athletes who support sustainability in sports will be present at the event being held at the SEE Institute, a pioneering sustainability institute located in Sustainable City Dubai.

The institute serves as a hub for sustainability education, research, and implementation.

The Desert Vipers would like to acknowledge and thank the Sports Spirit Federation (SSF) for facilitating this vital relationship. Their hard work and diligence have been instrumental in ensuring that this partnership will enhance the work being done in the region, making it even more impactful.

With their extensive experience in the sports sector within the UAE, SSF's involvement has been crucial in fostering a partnership that promises to deliver significant benefits.

The Dubai Sports Council is committed to developing and promoting sports in Dubai, enhancing community health, and fostering a sports culture that embraces sustainability. Through strategic initiatives, the Council aims to integrate sustainable practices across all sports activities in the region.

The Desert Vipers stand out in the global sports arena, not just as a competitive T20 cricket team, but as pioneers of sustainability within the sport. Owned by Lancer Capital and chaired by Avram Glazer, the Desert Vipers are setting a new standard for environmental stewardship in sports.

Sport Spirit Fed leads Arabs school programs focused on sustainability in partnership with Desert Vipers and the Dubai Sports Council. Dedicated to promoting and nurturing talent across all sports, SSF is advancing talent scouting initiatives, along with sustainability event management and larger-scale sports events and productions."

