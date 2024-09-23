Revolutionizing Personal Training in London with an On-Demand iOS Platform

OLYMPUS FITAPP offers a streamlined connection between trainers and clients, improving flexibility and convenience in the fitness industry.

Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live” — Jim Rohn

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OLYMPUS FITAPP, a newly launched platform, is revolutionizing the fitness industry by providing a simple and efficient way for clients to connect with personal trainers. This innovative app allows fitness professionals to manage their schedules and clients to find certified trainers, bringing personalized fitness to the palm of your hand.Nikolas Aimeloglou, the founder of OLYMPUS FITAPP and a personal trainer with over a decade of experience, developed the app after recognizing the challenges faced by both trainers and clients. "Trainers needed more efficient ways to manage their schedules and grow their client base, while clients struggled to find reliable trainers on demand," said Aimeloglou. "OLYMPUS FITAPP was born from the need for a seamless connection between the two."Currently available on iOS and thriving in London, where it first launched, OLYMPUS FITAPP has already begun to make waves in the fitness community. Trainers using the app can easily set their own schedules, manage bookings, and build their reputation—all in one streamlined platform. Clients benefit from the ability to find qualified, local trainers who match their specific fitness needs, whether they’re looking for a one-time session or ongoing training.Expansion Plans and VisionWith the initial success in London, Nikolas has set his sights on expanding the platform into new cities and rolling out an Android version. As the app continues to grow, OLYMPUS FITAPP is well-positioned to become a global leader in personal fitness, empowering trainers and clients alike. "Our mission is to make personal training more accessible to everyone," Nikolas added. "This app puts the power of flexibility and choice in the hands of both trainers and clients."About OLYMPUS FITAPPOLYMPUS FITAPP is a leading platform that connects fitness professionals with clients through a simple, user-friendly interface. Founded by Nikolas Aimeloglou, a personal trainer with over 10 years of experience, the app provides trainers with tools to grow their business while offering clients easy access to quality fitness professionals. Available on iOS, with plans for Android, OLYMPUS FITAPP is revolutionizing how personal training is accessed and delivered.



