Vanguard Green Investment Limited announces its transformation from the healthcare industry to the ESG service industry

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mu Global Holding Limited (OTCPINK:MUGH) announced that the company is changing it’s name to Vanguard Green Investment Limited. Effective 25 Jun, 2024 subject to satisfying applicable legal requirements. This more closely aligns the Company's legal name with it's brand name in marketplace.The company's shares of common stock will continue to be listed on the OTCMarkets Exchange under OTCPINK ticker symbol "MUGH". No action is needed from current Mu Global Holding Limited stockholders.Vanguard Green Investment Limited, formerly a leading company in the healthcare industry, is proud to announce its transformation to a ESG Advisor Service Company under the leadership of Chairman Niu Yenyen. This move marks a significant step towards building a sustainable future for earth and promoting female leadership in the business world.Chairman Niu Yenyen, a visionary leader with strong commitment to environmental sustainability, spearheaded the transformation to VANGUARD GREEN INVESTMENT LIMITED. With her extensive knowledge and expertise in the healthcare industry, she recognized the urgency for businesses to shift towards green energy solutions to combat global climate and environmental issues. Under her leadership, the company successfully transitioned from its original focus on healthcare to ESG Advisor Service in renewable energy projects.This transformation not only aligns VANGUARD GREEN INVESTMENT LIMITED’s global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, it also opens up new opportunities for the company. By focusing on ESG Advisor Service in green energy, the company is not only contributing to a greener and healthier planet, but is also generating sustainable returns for its shareholders. This move also highlights the company's commitment to promoting female leadership in the business world and breaking gender stereotypes.Chairman Niu Yenyen believes that the transformation is just the beginning of VANGUARD GREEN INVESTMENT LIMITED's journey towards a more sustainable future. She envisions the company becoming a ESG Advisor leader in the green energy sector and inspiring other businesses to follow suit. With her strong determination and the company's dedication to green investments, VANGUARD GREEN INVESTMENT LIMITED is on its way to making a positive impact on the environment and society.As the world faces pressing challenges of global climate and environmental issues, VANGUARD GREEN INVESTMENT LIMITED's transformation serves as a shining example of how businesses can play a significant and decisive role in creating a sustainable future. The company's commitment to green energy and female leadership is a testament to its vision of building a better world for future generations.

