NYNA Partners with Secured Signing to Elevate Remote Online Notarization with Cutting-Edge Digital Signature Technology

New York Notary Alliance Secured Signing

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Notary Association (NYNA) is excited to announce its partnership with Secured Signing , an advanced digital signature platform that transforms the way documents are signed and notarized online. This collaboration will significantly enhance the efficiency, security, and accessibility of remote online notarization (RON) for notaries and clients across New York State, enabling seamless transactions in today’s increasingly digital world.Secured Signing provides a secure and legally binding way to sign documents remotely, addressing the limitations of traditional notarization methods that often require in-person meetings or lengthy processes. Leveraging cryptographic technology, the platform guarantees a secure and efficient alternative, making it the perfect partner for NYNA's efforts to bring modern solutions to its members.Key Features and Benefits of Secured Signing:Enhanced Security: Secured Signing is built on robust encryption technology, ensuring each signature is unique and tamper-proof. Once a document is signed, it is locked against any unauthorized alterations, making it ideal for sensitive materials such as contracts, legal agreements, and financial records.Legal Compliance: Secured Signing complies with international e-signature laws and standards, making it legally binding across various jurisdictions. This ensures that documents signed using Secured Signing hold up in court, providing peace of mind for businesses operating globally.Convenience and Efficiency: Secured Signing eliminates the need for printing, scanning, and emailing documents. Users can sign and notarize documents anytime, anywhere, using any device, saving significant time and reducing operational costs for individuals and businesses alike.User-Friendly Interface: The platform is designed with ease of use in mind, featuring an intuitive interface that requires no extensive training or technical expertise. Users can upload, sign, and manage documents with just a few clicks.Integration Capabilities: Secured Signing seamlessly integrates with various applications, including CRM systems, cloud storage, and email clients. This allows users to manage their document workflows within their existing systems, enhancing productivity and efficiency.Statement from Leadership:“We are thrilled to partner with Secured Signing, a platform that not only enhances the security and efficiency of the notarization process but also aligns perfectly with our mission to bring innovative, modern solutions to our members,” said NYNA’s Founder, Marcy Tiberio. “This partnership allows notaries and clients to perform legally binding notarizations remotely, empowering them with unparalleled convenience and trust.”Why Choose Secured Signing?In an era where data breaches and identity theft are growing concerns, Secured Signing stands out as a leader in the digital signature industry by offering a combination of security, legal compliance, and ease of use. Its encryption technology ensures that all signatures are tamper-proof, providing a highly secure method for managing sensitive documents. Businesses can trust that their documents will not only be protected but also legally binding across various jurisdictions.About NYNA: The New York Notary Association (NYNA) is a professional organization committed to advancing the notary public profession in New York State. NYNA provides training, resources, and advocacy to ensure notaries can perform their duties with competence, integrity, and the highest legal standards.

