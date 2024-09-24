Johnstone Supply Leads TRC's Banish Mercury Off the Planet Contest

Thermostat Recycling Corp. Danielle Myers

We're excited to see such strong participation from our wholesalers in this early phase of the contest.” — Danielle Myers, Executive Director, TRC

WASHINGTON, D. C., NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnstone Supply leads Thermostat Recycling Corp.'s (TRC) Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) contest after almost four months of the competition. In second place is R.E. Michel Co., followed by G.W. Berkheimer.

“While there has been a slight dip in contest results compared to this time last year, it’s evident that our wholesale partners are still making strides in recovering and safely recycling mercury-containing thermostats,” said Danielle Myers, Executive Director, TRC. “Their collective efforts show a strong commitment to removing these older units wherever they are found.”

The collections from the front-runner wholesalers include:

Top 3 Wholesalers Pounds of Mercury

Johnstone Supply 22.2

R. E. Michel Co. 13.9

G.W. Berkheimer 9.8

TRC reports that 91.2 pounds of mercury, including 8,233 mercury-containing thermostats, have been recycled from 51 wholesalers and 195 branches through August in the BMOP contest, which began May 1 and ends Oct. 31.

The contest recognizes members of Heating Air-Conditioning Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) that collect the most mercury-containing thermostats. During HARDI's annual conference, TRC publicly acknowledges the top three recyclers in various categories. The conference is in Atlanta this year, from Dec. 7 to 10.

HARDI is the largest and most successful trade association representing HVACR distributors in the United States.

“We're excited to see such strong participation from our wholesalers in this early phase of the contest,” Myers said. “However, we must remember that the competition is ongoing until Oct. 31. I hope this reminder energizes our partners to enter or improve their standings before the deadline. The motivation of ensuring a safe environment for everyone should remain a key driving force.”

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 28 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 3 million thermostats containing 14 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.

