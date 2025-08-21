Johnstone Supply Leads TRC's Banish Mercury Off the Planet Contest

Thermostat Recycling Corp. Danielle Myers

The dedication from our partners is evident in the numbers, and it’s clear they remain committed to recovering and safely recycling mercury-containing thermostats.”” — Danielle Myers, Executive Director, TRC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnstone Supply has taken the lead in Thermostat Recycling Corp.'s (TRC) 2025 Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) contest, with R.E. Michel Co. in second place and Aireco Supply, Inc. in third.

“We’re excited to see such strong participation from our wholesalers as we move through the competition,” said Danielle Myers, Executive Director, TRC. “The dedication from our partners is evident in the numbers, and it’s clear they remain committed to recovering and safely recycling mercury-containing thermostats.”

The collections from the top three wholesalers include:

Top 3 Wholesalers Pounds of Mercury

Johnstone Supply 14.1

R. E. Michel Co. 8.0

Aireco Supply, Inc. 6.2

TRC reports that 56 pounds of mercury, including 5,999

mercury-containing thermostats have been recycled from 38 wholesalers and

145 branches through July in the BMOP contest, which began May 1 and ends Oct. 31.

TRC will announce the winners in December.

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation:

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 28 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 3 million thermostats containing 14 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service.

To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.

