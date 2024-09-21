Newnan, Coweta County, GA (September 21, 2024) - The GBI has arrested and charged William Brannon Owens, 38, of Newnan, Coweta County, Georgia with aggravated assault and murder. On September 20, 2024, the Newnan Police Department asked the GBI to investigate the death of Olivia Faith Robinson, 28, of Newnan, Coweta County, Georgia.

Preliminary information indicates that on September 20, 2024, around 9:20 p.m.,

officers with the Newnan Police Department were dispatched to Oz Tactical on East Court Square, Newnan, Coweta County, Georgia, in reference to an unknown problem call, which was later updated to a shots fired call. Officers arrived on scene and discovered Robinson dead, from an apparent gunshot wound, inside the business. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Owens shot and killed Robinson. Owens was booked at the Coweta County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.