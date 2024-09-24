Olive Grey and Company Achieves Major Milestone: From Humble Beginnings to a Half Million-Dollar Gift Box Enterprise
Warm up the season with the "Warm Winter Sips" gift box featuring a Taciacia coffee mug, Tea with Tae chai tea, dried orange slices, a gold and wood scoop, and almond biscotti. A perfect blend of flavors and elegance for cozy moments and holiday celebrations.
Founder Michell Ratcliffe Turns Family Talents into a Corporate Gifting Success Story
“Our gift boxes are more than just items; they express love, care, and recognition,” says Michell Ratcliffe. After opening its Crofton, Maryland warehouse in November 2023, OliveGiftco has focused on quality and personalized service, quickly gaining clients' trust like Wells Fargo, Capital One, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
New Service Offering: Olive Grey and Company is launching an exclusive Holiday Catalog featuring ready-to-ship gift boxes for every occasion this holiday season. As a highlight, the new Olive Grey Kitchen Mini Wine Box offers a sophisticated blend of gourmet treats and premium wine. Early orders placed by November 15th receive a 15% discount.
About Olive Grey and Company: Named after Michell’s grandmother, Olive Grey, and Company stands on four pillars: OliveGiftco, Olive Grey Kitchen, Auntie for Life, and Boxing to Success. Each pillar reflects the company’s dedication to excellence, authenticity, and community impact.
