CALIFORNIA STATE SOCIETY NSDAR Celebrates Fall Council and New Administration

Founded in 1890, DAR promotes historic preservation, education, and patriotism through volunteer service worldwide.

I am truly inspired by the dedication and accomplishments of our NSDAR members throughout California.” — Christina Ramos, State Regent, CSSDAR

GLENDORA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California State Society of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (CSSDAR) recently concluded their successful Fall Council, led by newly installed State Regent, Christina Ramos. The two-day event, held in Bakersfield on September 13 and 14, showcased the accomplishments of the society's 116 chapters across California and outlined the ambitious goals of the Ramos Administration.The Fall Council was honored to receive a visit from Mayor Karen Goh, who presented a Proclamation recognizing the California State Society's unwavering dedication to preserving our nation's heritage and inspiring future generations.Keynote Speaker and DonationThe council featured a keynote address by Ret. Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy, Mike Shatynski, Chairman of the Board of the National Museum of the Surface Navy at Battleship IOWA. Admiral Shatynski's inspiring address highlighted the importance of preserving naval history and honoring the legacy of American servicemen and women.In a demonstration of their commitment to supporting historical preservation, the California State Society presented a $50,000 donation to the National Museum of the Surface Navy. This generous contribution will help fund ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance the Battleship IOWA as a living museum dedicated to educating the public about naval history.State Regent Christina Ramos expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming year, stating, "I am truly inspired by the dedication and accomplishments of our NSDAR members throughout California. Together, we will continue to make a significant impact on our communities through our service and educational programs."Highlights of the Fall Council included:• Reports from chapter regents on their various projects and accomplishments throughout the year.• Workshops and presentations on NSDAR programs and initiatives.• Social events and networking opportunities.CALIFORNIA STATE SOCIETYNATIONAL SOCIETY DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTIONGLENDORA, CACALIFORNIADAR.ORG

