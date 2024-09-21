Submit Release
To Her Excellency Madame Myriam Spiteri Debono, President of the Republic of Malta

AZERBAIJAN, September 21 - 21 September 2024, 11:07

Dear Madam President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the 60th anniversary the Independence Day of the Republic of Malta.

There are favourable opportunities for advancing friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malta. I am confident that thanks to our joint efforts, the relations between our countries marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year will continue to develop and expand in line with the interests of our peoples both bilaterally and within the European Union framework.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 18 September 2024

