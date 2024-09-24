Corporate Counsel Women of Color Marks 20th Anniversary with Star-Studded Spectacle in Las Vegas

Corporate Counsel Women of Color

This milestone event is designed to push boundaries and redefine leadership in the legal field” — Founder/CEO Laurie Robinson Haden

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Counsel Women of Color (CCWC) is pulling out all the stops as it celebrates two groundbreaking decades of excellence and empowerment. The highly anticipated 20th-anniversary celebration promises to be an unforgettable event, boasting a sold-out, star-studded lineup that includes none other than Suze Orman, acclaimed New York Times best-selling author and personal finance guru; Taye Diggs, the Hollywood actor, producer, and philanthropist; and Donnie McClurkin, the Grammy Award-winning powerhouse known for his soul-stirring music.

Over the past 20 years, CCWC has shattered ceilings and rewritten the rules within the legal profession, positioning itself as a transformative force. This trailblazing organization has become a powerful voice, creating a vital platform where women of color connect, share their stories, and thrive in an industry that has often sidelined them.

From breaking barriers to setting new standards of excellence, CCWC is a community of unstoppable women. Reflecting on their journey to this point, they aren't just celebrating the past—they are paving the way for an even brighter future where women of color will dominate, innovate, and lead the corporate legal world with authority and grace.

The spectacular celebration will take place from October 2-5, 2024, in the heart of Las Vegas, a city known for making dreams come true. But this is more than just an anniversary—it's a movement, a moment to applaud the achievements of the fearless women of CCWC and recommit to championing a more inclusive, equitable legal profession. Attendees can expect high-energy networking events, cutting-edge professional development sessions, and powerful collaborations that will foster an environment where women of color can flourish like never before.

Founder and visionary Laurie Robinson Haden states, “This milestone event is designed to push boundaries and redefine leadership in the legal field. With dynamic keynote speeches, engaging panel discussions, and immersive workshops, we aim to ignite the passion and potential in every attendee, empowering them to reach unprecedented heights in their careers.”

The CCWC 20th-anniversary celebration will be the ultimate convergence of talent, inspiration, and opportunity—setting the stage for the next chapter of unstoppable success! The list of headliners continues with well-known names that include Issa Rae, CEO of HOORAE, Producer, Actor, and Writer; Desiree Ralls-Morrison, Diamond Award Honoree and McDonald’s Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; Carla Harris, Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley.

Networking activities include:

Speed Mentoring

Speed Networking

Networking for Women of Color Partners at Law Firms

Networking for Chief Legal Officers

Escape the Room

Top Golf

Cirque du Soleil

Michael Jackson One

Hoover Dam Tour

Las Vegas Food Tour

Sphere VIP Experience

Eldorado Canyon Tour

About Corporate Counsel Women of Color: CCWC’s commitment extends beyond the present as it continues to support the pipeline of future legal professionals. Over $250,000 in scholarships has been awarded to aspiring lawyers in law schools, alongside opportunities for law students to engage in internships and externships. Additionally, CCWC has made significant donations to urban youth programs, ensuring that educational and extracurricular activities are accessible to young people, preventing wasted potential. For beginning associates, they offer conferences, mentorships, and continuing legal education to support their growth and development.

