Attorney General Bonta’s Sponsored Bill to Protect Children from Social Media Addiction, Adverse Health Effects, Signed into Law

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a statement after Senate Bill 976 (SB 976) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. Authored by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), SB 976, also known as the Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act, interrupts the ability of social media companies and other website operators to use addictive algorithmic feeds, notifications, and other addictive design features to coerce children and teens to spend hours and hours on their platforms. The law will require parental consent for these features, empowering families to create healthy boundaries around kids’ social media use.

“Kids use the internet to find community and learn about themselves and the world. We must protect their ability to do this safely,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Social media companies have shown us time and time again that for profit, they are willing to use addictive design features, including algorithmic feeds and notifications at all hours of the day and night, to target children and teens. SB 976 changes this and puts families in control.”

“Social media companies have designed their platforms to addict users, especially our kids. Studies show that once a young person has a social media addiction, they experience higher rates of depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and suicide. But social media companies have been unwilling to voluntarily change their practices,” said Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), author of SB 976. “With the passage of SB 976, the California Legislature has sent a clear message: When social media companies won’t act, it’s our responsibility to protect our kids.”

SB 976 would give parents and guardians the choice of whether users under the age of 18 would receive an algorithmically determined feed of content on social media platforms and other websites. The law does not restrict content in any way, and young users could still search for content, follow or block content from specific sources, and see a chronological feed of posts and content. Algorithmic feeds can be addictive and heavy social media is associated with harms to the mental health of young users. Some social media companies knowingly design platforms in a way that contributes to social isolation and loneliness and harms kids’ mental health during a time that is critically important for brain development.

SB 976 prohibits social media platforms from sending notifications between 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. to users who are not established to be over age 18 unless a parent or guardian has provided consent.

The Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act also requires social media platforms to provide parents and guardians the ability to:

Prevent notifications during other hours – for example, when the child should be at school or doing homework.

Limit the child’s access to any addictive feed from the platform to a length of time per day determined by the parent or guardian, with a default of one hour per day.

Limit the visibility of likes and other engagement metrics that contribute to an addictive social media experience.

Select a private mode, where only the user’s connections can view or respond to content posted by the child.

Select a feed that’s not recommended, selected, or prioritized based on information collected from that child.

SB 976 requires the majority of the above safeguards to be turned on by default because safety should always be the default.

The text of the legislation is available here.