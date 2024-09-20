S. 1840, SCREENS for Cancer Act of 2023

S. 1840 would reauthorize the appropriation of $275 million each year from 2024 to 2028 for the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, which is administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Under the program, CDC provides grants to states to support access to screening, diagnosis, and treatment of breast and cervical cancer. The bill also would expand the eligible purposes for those grants and amend the program’s evaluation and reporting requirements. In 2024, CDC allocated $235.5 million for the program. In addition, S. 1840 would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to report to the Congress on the program’s operations.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that it would cost less than $500,000 for GAO to complete the required report. Assuming appropriation of the specified and estimated amounts, and using historical spending patterns for similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing S. 1840 would cost $1.1 billion over the 2024-2029 period.