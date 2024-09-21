TK Credit Recovery Named Best Place to Work

Eric Kaasa standing in charcoal suit with burgundy tie

Eric Kaasa, President and CEO of TK Credit Recovery

Local Collections Firm Recognized as Best Employer in Youngstown Area Employee Survey

Our employees are the heart of our organization, and we believe that a supportive and engaging work environment not only enhances their well-being but also drives our success as a company.”
— Eric Kaasa
YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TK Credit Recovery is proud to announce that it has been voted the “Best Place to Work” in the annual Youngstown Area Employee Choice Survey. This recognition reflects the company’s commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture, where employees feel valued and motivated.

“We are thrilled to receive this honor,” said Eric Kaasa, President of TK Credit Recovery. “Our employees are the heart of our organization, and we believe that a supportive and engaging work environment not only enhances their well-being but also drives our success as a company.”

TK Credit Recovery has implemented several initiatives to promote employee satisfaction and engagement, including:

Flexible Work Arrangements: Allowing employees to balance their work and personal lives effectively.

Professional Development: Offering ongoing training and growth opportunities to help employees advance their careers.

Health and Wellness Programs: Providing resources and support to prioritize mental and physical health.

Community Involvement: Encouraging team members to participate in volunteer opportunities, fostering a strong sense of community both within and outside the workplace.

The award is based on employee feedback gathered through anonymous surveys, which highlighted the company’s dedication to transparency, respect, and collaboration.

“We believe that when our employees thrive, our business thrives,” added Eric Kaasa. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team.”

TK Credit Recovery is committed to maintaining a workplace culture that prioritizes employee happiness and satisfaction. As the company continues to grow, it remains dedicated to listening to its employees and adapting to their needs.

Dean Walters
TK Credit Recovery
+1 510-724-2602
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TK Credit Recovery Named Best Place to Work

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Dean Walters
TK Credit Recovery
+1 510-724-2602
Company/Organization
TK Credit Recovery
2701 Del Paso Rd Suite 130-245
Sacramento, California, 95835
United States
+1 510-724-2602
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TK Credit Recovery is a leading provider of debt recovery and collection services. With over two decades of experience, the company has built a reputation for its innovative solutions and personalized approach to debt recovery. President and CEO, Eric Kaasa, is known as the top collections executive and strategist in the country and built his reputation at companies like Wells Fargo Bank, ExTerra and AEACU. Because TK Credit Recovery's recovery rates are the highest in all of California and triple the industry average, TK's services are highly sought after by financial institutions and debt buyers nationwide.

http://www.tkcreditrecovery.com

More From This Author
TK Credit Recovery Named Best Place to Work
Eric Kaasa Announces 50 Job Openings at Poland, Ohio Call Center
TK Credit Recovery is Hiring for Ten Positions and Plans to Hire 50 More by End of 2024
View All Stories From This Author