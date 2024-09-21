Governor Newsom announces appointments 9.20.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Katherine “Katie” Butler, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Director of the California Department of Toxic Substances Control. Butler has served as Deputy Director of the Hazardous Waste Management Program at the Department of Toxic Substances Control since 2023. She served as Senior Health Deputy in the Office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn from 2021 to 2023. She was a Program Supervisor at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health from 2015 to 2021. Butler was a Senior Health Scientist at McDaniel Lambert Inc. from 2008 to 2014. Butler earned a Master of Public Health degree in Environmental Epidemiology from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies from the University of Notre Dame. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $211,239. Butler is registered without party preference.

Myriam Bouaziz, of Fairfield, has been appointed Director of the Office of Tax Appeals, where she has served as Chief Deputy Director since 2020 and was Deputy Director of Legislation from 2018 to 2020. Bouaziz was a Consultant in the Office of California State Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León from 2017 to 2018. She was a Consultant for the California State Senate from 2014 to 2017 and Senior Legislative Assistant in the Office of California State Assemblymember Roger Dickinson from 2011 to 2014. Bouaziz was Access Specialist at the San Francisco Mayor’s Office on Disability from 2009 to 2011. She was a Case Manager at the Marin Child Care Council from 2007 to 2008. Bouaziz earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $226,092. Bouaziz is a Democrat.

Holly Holtzen, of Santa Rosa, has been appointed Administrator of the Veterans Home of California, Yountville. Holtzen has been Interim Program Manager, Financial Resiliency at AARP since 2024. She was State Director of AARP from 2019 to 2024. Holtzen held several positions at the Ohio Housing Finance Agency from 2009 to 2019, including Acting Executive Director from 2018 to 2019, Chief Operating Officer from 2017 to 2019, Director of Research and Strategic Planning from 2012 to 2017 and Strategic Research Coordinator from 2009 to 2012. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Health Services Research from Old Dominion University, a Master of Public Administration degree from Troy University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Saint Leo University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,512. Holtzen is registered without party preference.

Samantha Arthur, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Water at the California Natural Resources Agency. Arthur has been Assistant Secretary for Salton Sea Policy at the California Natural Resources Agency since 2023. She held several positions at Audubon California from 2014 to 2023, including Working Lands Program Director from 2019 to 2023, Conservation Project Director from 2016 to 2019 and Conservation Project Manager from 2014 to 2016. Arthur was a Land Protection Specialist with Big Sur Land Trust from 2010 to 2012. She was a member of the California Water Commission from 2020 to 2023. Arthur earned a Master of Environmental Science and Management degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Environmental Studies from Whitman College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $181,596. Arthur is a Democrat.

Todd Ratshin, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Enforcement at the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. Ratshin has been Chief Board Counsel at the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board since 2017 and was Senior Board Counsel there from 2016 to 2017. Ratshin was a Labor Relations Counsel at the California Department of Human Resources from 2015 to 2016. He was an Associate at Littler Mendelson P.C. from 2011 to 2015. Ratshin was a Labor Relations Counsel at the California Department of Personnel Administration from 2008 to 201l. He was an Associate at the Zumbrunn Law Firm from 2006 to 2008. Ratshin earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Oregon. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $206,700. Ratshin is registered without party preference.

Karen Greene Ross, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Commission on State Mandates. Greene Ross was Chief of Staff to California State Controller Betty T. Yee from 2015 to 2022. She was Assistant Chief Counsel at the California High-Speed Rail Authority from 2012 to 2014, where she was Deputy Director of Legislation from 2011 to 2012. Greene Ross served as a Deputy Controller at the State Controller’s Office from 2005 to 2007. She was Deputy Secretary for Legislation at the California Business, Transportation and Housing Agency from 2001 to 2003. Greene Ross was Principal Legislative Policy Consultant in the Office of State Senator Adam Schiff from 1999 to 2000 and Principal Policy Consultant in the Office of Assembly Speaker Emeritus Cruz Bustamante in 1998. She was a Committee Consultant in the California State Assembly from 1994 to 1997. Greene Ross earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Florida. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Greene Ross is a Democrat.