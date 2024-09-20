Gonzaga Dance Kicks Off New Season Sept. 21 with Guests Ishita ...

Gonzaga Dance will kick off its 2024-2025 season with an engaging showcase featuring New York City choreographer and artistic director Ishita Mili and her company IMGE Dance. The performance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on the Gonzaga campus.

IMGE Dance is an American dance company rooted in Indian classical, hip hop and contemporary styles. Founded by Ishita Mili in 2017, IMGE brings a new medium of storytelling that focuses on navigating social, cultural and environmental constructs using a global movement vocabulary. This renowned company has performed at prestigious venues like Lincoln Center, the New Victory Theater, and been featured in spots for brands such as Nike and Vogue. They have danced in concert, commercial, theatre, film and academic settings nationwide.

During the company’s week-long residency at Gonzaga University, Ishita will lead workshops and engage with Gonzaga’s dance classes, offering students a unique opportunity to learn firsthand from a recognized choreographer and experience a fusion of different dance styles. This residency offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for students to engage directly with a professional dance company and perform alongside them at the end of the week. Ishita will be working with a company of student dancers on an original work that she recently set on Princeton Dancers called “Through the Dunes,” which will premiere in the upcoming season opener.

“My favorite part about working with college students is exploring how my cross-cultural movement lens can be a tool for them to process and take ownership of their own identities... Audiences can expect to go through a rollercoaster of emotions from wanting to go to a dance party to reflecting on their harder relationships with the world,” says Mili.

Gonzaga Dance featuring Ishita Mili and IMGE Dance will perform on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. DeSmet Ave. in Spokane. Tickets are $10 adult, $8 for students/youth, and available online or by visiting the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Box Office Monday–Friday, noon-5 p.m., or by calling 509-313-2787.

For more information about the Gonzaga Dance season visit gonzaga.edu/college-of-arts-sciences/departments/theatre-dance/our-season.