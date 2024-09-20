Mendocino Courthouse Welcomes Chief Justice and Senator McGuire

On Thursday, Mendocino County Superior Court welcomed California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero and Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire to the Ukiah courthouse. Mendocino County judges and CEO Kim Turner were eager to share the unique service delivery challenges facing courts in rural areas and to showcase some successful strategies the court is using to increase public access and to make it easier for Mendocino County residents to receive services from the court.

