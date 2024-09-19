Boston Public Health Commission Hosts Black Women’s Health Conference at Boston University to Address Critical Health Concerns

Mayor Michelle Wu, the City of Boston, and the Boston Public Health Commission are hosting a one-day conference focused on addressing health inequities impacting Black women. The EmpowerHer Black Women’s Health Conference is on October 4, 2024, at Boston University from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The event is free of charge, and all are encouraged to attend, but people must register online at boston.gov/empower-her. The conference will specifically address maternal morbidity, and the impact of breast cancer, heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, and mental health disorders on Black women. EmpowerHer hopes to raise awareness of these issues, decrease disparities, and increase access to resources for women, and this inaugural conference will start a broader women's health initiative in Greater Boston.

Black women face higher rates of morbidity and mortality from many disorders compared to women of other races and ethnicities. According to recent data from the Boston Public Health Commission, in 2023 Black women in Boston had more than twice the mortality rate for diabetes and breast cancer compared to white women and experienced a 54% higher premature mortality rate than white women. In 2021 preterm births were nearly double among Black residents (13.8%) compared to white residents (7.1%). Black women also had higher rates of mental health-related emergency department visits, including anxiety, depression, and PTSD. These disparities include increased morbidity and mortality during pregnancy compared to non-Black women.

“As a woman and as a mother, I know how critical it is for women to have access to healthcare,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We must prioritize initiatives that improve healthcare for Black women, and I hope this conference will help us better support Black women and reduce persistent inequities.”

“Though Black women in Boston have experienced some improvements in health outcomes, stark disparities still exist in many areas, including maternal morbidity, cancer mortality and deaths due to diabetes,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “This is unacceptable. The EmpowerHer conference is a call-to-action to address persistent inequity and improve overall health and wellness among Black women like me.”

EmpowerHer will feature panel discussions, keynote presentations, and networking opportunities. The president of Boston University, Dr. Melissa Gilliam, will serve as this year’s keynote speaker.

“It is an honor for Boston University to host this critical conference that highlights the importance of advancing health equity for Black women and their families. I want to thank Mayor Wu, the City of Boston, Dr. Ojikutu, and the Boston Public Health Commission for their commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration. Together, we aim to empower our community through shared knowledge and action,” said Dr. Melissa Gilliam, President of Boston University.

“As the curator of the EmpowerHer Black Women’s Health Conference, I am deeply committed to creating a space where Black women can come together to celebrate, learn, and empower each other,” said Melissa Hector, Director of Equitable and Strategic Initiatives at the Boston Public Health Commission. “This conference is not just an event, it’s a movement to elevate the voices of Black women in health and wellness and drive meaningful change in our communities and beyond.”