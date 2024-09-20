Iowa Attorney General’s Office Issues Updated Report on Cedar Rapids Officer Involved Shooting
DES MOINES—The Iowa Attorney General’s office today issued an updated report with corrections on the legally justified April 6, 2024, fatal shooting of David Vanderhamm by Cedar Rapids police officers.
A copy of the updated report is available here.
###
For More Information:
Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director
515-823-9112
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.