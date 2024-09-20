Submit Release
Iowa Attorney General’s Office Issues Updated Report on Cedar Rapids Officer Involved Shooting

DES MOINES—The Iowa Attorney General’s office today issued an updated report with corrections on the legally justified April 6, 2024, fatal shooting of David Vanderhamm by Cedar Rapids police officers.

A copy of the updated report is available here

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

