Hello Autumn and Goodbye Summer

This year’s 101 Critical Days of Summer has come to an end. As we shift to the crisp mornings of Autumn, remember to navigate the hazards of both seasons carefully.

In some areas of the world, high temperatures linger far past the end of summer and can cause dehydration, sunburns or sunstroke when not prepared. Be vigilant and wear sunscreen, hats, sunglasses and make sure to stay hydrated. In contrast, other areas shift to cooler weather, rain, fog and ice in some instances. Be ready for the dangers that come with these conditions.

The Department of the Air Force reinvigorated the 101 CDS last year to help reduce off-duty injuries and fatalities during the summer months. During the 101 CDS campaign the Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David W. Allvin kicked off the Integrating Risk and Readiness campaign to better prepare all Airmen to make risk-informed decisions in complex combat environments.

The IRR campaign aims to revive a mindset of operational discipline in everything we do by focusing on the fundamentals. Disciplined operations set the baseline for a ready force that can then utilize risk-informed decision making to employ the right formation at the right time and place.

Weaving operational discipline and risk management into the fabric of an Airman’s every day duties encourages a commitment to safety which can also be carried over to off-duty activities.

Consistently during summer months, the top areas of concern for the DAF are motorcycle and four-wheeled vehicle accidents. From Memorial Day to Labor Day in 2024, we lost 11 service members to summer activities, with five of those being motorcycle and four-wheeled vehicle accidents. This is down from the 18 service members to off-duty activities in 2023. Speeding and alcohol continue to be the main factors in these fatalities. Although we saw a 33% reduction this year, our goal will always remain zero. One service member is one too many and their loss touches the mission, their families and friends.

Based on five years of off-duty injury data gathered by the Air Force Safety Center’s occupational safety traffic and outreach branch, 12 of 15 categories saw a decrease in injuries during this year’s 101 CDS campaign. Water related activities were down 26%, while outdoor activities experienced a 33% decrease. Pedestrians/bicycles, however, saw an 85% increase of injuries. Be vigilant when in parking lots or when walking or bicycling on roadways to avoid being hit by a motor vehicle. Overall, there was a 29% decrease in all injuries from 2023, with 518 injuries in 2023 to 363 in 2024. The data gathered for a five-year look back shows a down trend of over a 21% decrease in injuries.

By incorporating DAF Risk Management into the 101 CDS, Airmen, Guardians and civilians have the tools and resources to assess their decisions and use sound risk management in off-duty activities.

“Labor Day weekend was the unofficial end of summer, but warm weather can linger well past the holiday. If you plan to travel before the weather changes, create a plan and incorporate risk management into it.” said David Brandt, chief of traffic and outreach branch at the Air Force Safety Center. “Keeping risk management in your plans will help you make sound decisions.”

As summer draws to an end, consider the hazards and how to mitigate them. Weather can change quicker than expected, so don’t get caught unaware. Be prepared for any type of weather -- from frost and fallen leaves making walking surfaces slippery to driving home in the dark.

Be vigilant and stay safe! For more information on safety topics visit www.safety.af.mil.