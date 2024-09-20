Pints, Pipes & Power Car & Jeep Show to Ignite Downtown Fort Myers on September 21, 2024

Pints, Pipes & Power Car & Jeep Show

Downtown Fort Myers highly anticipated Pints, Pipes & Power Car & Jeep Show gears up for an electrifying debut on September 21, 2024. From 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Downtown Fort Myers is set to roar with excitement as the highly anticipated Pints, Pipes & Power Car & Jeep Show gears up for an electrifying debut on September 21, 2024. From 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, the 2400 block of First Street will transform into a vibrant hub of automotive passion and community celebration, drawing car enthusiasts, families, and local culture aficionados alike.A Collaboration of Powerhouses: Articulture Studio Z : Known for its innovative tattoo and piercing artistry, this studio brings a flair of creativity and edgy style to the event, ensuring every detail resonates with the eclectic culture of downtown Fort Myers. Buzzeez Outlaw : A late-night eatery and event venue, Buzzeez Outlaw is set to infuse the evening with high-octane entertainment, creating an atmosphere that’s both lively an inclusive.• Voodoo Brewing Co.-Fort Myers: Renowned for its craft food and brews, Voodoo Brewing Co.-Fort Myers will offer a culinary experience that perfectly pairs with the evening’s dynamic festivities.• SWFL Car Meets: A local group dedicated to organizing car shows, meetups, and events for car enthusiasts.• Prodigy Jeep Club: A club bringing together Jeep owners and off-road enthusiasts, adding a rugged edge to the event.• RICKRHODES Inc: The marketing direction behind this event, coordinating and ensuring the success of the Pints, Pipes & Power Car Show.Event Highlights:Attendees can look forward to a night brimming with excitement: • Live Entertainment: Groove to the beats of three top DJs—DJ Shortydoowhop, DJ MoneyTree, and 239 Night Owls—who will keep the energy levels soaring all night long.• Award Ceremonies: The evening will culminate with the prestigious Mayor’s & Sheriff’s Choice Award, adding a competitive edge that promises to delight both participants and spectators.• Vendor Booths: Local businesses will showcase their products, offering a unique shopping experience in the heart of the event.• Special Light Show: Witness an extraordinary projection light show—a first-of-its-kind spectacle in downtown Fort Myers.Strengthening Community Bonds:The Pints, Pipes & Power Car & Jeep Show is more than just an event; it’s a powerful expression of community spirit and collaboration, bringing together key players from across Fort Myers. This event represents a unified effort by local businesses, car clubs, and city leaders to create an inclusive, vibrant celebration that benefits the entire downtown area. Articulture Studio Z, Buzzeez Outlaw, Voodoo Brewing Co. Fort Myers , SWFL Car Meets, Prodigy Jeep Club, and RICKRHODES Inc., have joined forces to ensure that this event not only showcases the best of Fort Myers’ automotive culture but also draws attention to a part of downtown that is often overlooked.Event Details:• Event: Pints, Pipes & Power Car & Jeep Show• Date: September 21, 2024• Time: 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM• Location: 2400 First St, Fort Myers, FL 33901• Admission: Free for spectatorsWhether you’re a car lover, a foodie, or simply seeking a thrilling night out, Pints, Pipes & Power promises something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to be part of Fort Myers most anticipated event of the season!Press & Media Contact & Event Coordinator:RICKRHODES, Director of Marketing• Articulture Studio Z• Voodoo Brewing Co. Fort Myers• Buzzeez Outlaw Eatery & Event Venue •Email: global@rickrhodesinc.com Phone: 239.722.9982

