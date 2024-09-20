Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Travels to California

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO CALIFORNIA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 20, 2024

HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to California today, Friday, September 20, to promote travel to Hawai‘i alongside leaders of our local tourism industry.

Governor Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Monday, September 23. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the night of September 20 to the evening of September 23.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]