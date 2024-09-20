2500th Digital Liaison Detachment participates in Avenger Triad 2024

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany –

The U.S. Army Reserve’s 2500th Digital Liaison Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command, participated in Exercise Avenger Triad 2024 in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 10-19, 2024.

“For Avenger Triad 2024 the 2500th DLD, in conjunction with a team from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced from Baumholder, provided interoperability support to our NATO partners, the 1st German Netherlands Corps,” said Col. Tamara Kurey, commander of the 2500th DLD. “We ensured that they can digitally receive and transmit information that is needed to synchronize war fighting functions across the exercise battle space.”

The 2500th DLD is the only unit underneath the 7th Mission Support Command stationed in Italy, and they provided 11 Soldiers to support the exercise in Grafenwoehr, Germany.

Exercise Avenger Triad 24 is a computer-assisted command-post exercise designed to demonstrate U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to exercise mission command of U.S. and NATO forces while also employing the Army’s Continuous Transformation capabilities. This was the first time USAREUR-AF exercised its ability to lead one U.S. and five NATO Corps during simulated large-scale combat operations.

“We had some interoperability issues come up,” Kurey said. “Our team has been quick to reconfigure the system or collaborate with our sister DLDs, the 7th Army Training Command, or other resources here in Grafenwoehr to troubleshoot and to solve those problems. That has brought into focus the technical skills that the Soldiers and officers have, and our NATO partners have recognized that.”

Avenger Triad 24’s aim was to increase readiness, enhance interoperability, employ new concepts and inform regional planning to identify gaps in staff processes and capabilities. The exercise involved approximately 2,000 participants from the U.S., and 2,000 multinational participants from Estonia, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain.

Exercises like Avenger Triad 24 are part of a long-term multinational training effort to maintain readiness and integrations between NATO Allies in the Euro-Atlantic region while modernizing cutting-edge technologies, concepts and formations in a simulated environment.

The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe-Africa missions across the theater. For more stories and information on the America's Army Reserve in Europe, connect on Facebook @7thmsc.