Zeal Community, Sherman, TX - Exterior Zeal Community, Sherman, TX - Interior Zeal Community, Sherman, TX - Garage

Zeal for Living announces the leasing of its first Texas property, expanding its commitment to wellness living and exceptional residential experiences.

Our mission has always been to provide our residents with not just a place to live but a place to thrive.” — Jim Dobbie, CEO of Zeal for Living

SHERMAN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeal for Living , a leading provider of high-quality rental homes, is thrilled to announce the leasing of its first property in Texas. This milestone marks an exciting expansion of the company's commitment to enhancing wellness living and providing exceptional residential experiences.The new property, located an hour north of Dallas, features modern amenities, garages, yards and modern floor plans all designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. This development underscores Zeal for Living’s dedication to offering comfortable housing options that foster community and well-being.“We are incredibly excited to bring Zeal for Living to Texas,” said Jim Dobbie, CEO of Zeal for Living. “Our mission has always been to provide our residents with not just a place to live, but a place to thrive. This new property in Sherman, Texas, is a testament to our commitment to creating vibrant, welcoming communities across the country.”Key Features of the New Property:This Wellness Community offers an exceptional array of amenities that support a healthy and balanced lifestyle, including:• A spacious Clubhouse spanning over 4,000 square feet• A 24/7 state-of-the-art Fitness Center• A wellness app providing access to classes, coaching, and wellness goal-tracking• Expansive outdoor green spaces for relaxation and recreation• A U -Pick Community Garden where residents can enjoy fresh herbs and produce• Accessible playgrounds designed for children of all ages• Two fenced dog parks for our furry friends• Community experiences that include regular events and activities to foster a sense of community among residents.Each rental home is thoughtfully designed to enhance the residents' living experience through features such as:• Abundant natural light creates an uplifting atmosphere to boost mood and energy levels• High-quality air filters reducing allergens and pollutants for a healthier indoor environment• Extra temperature and air conditioning controls to ensure optimal comfort during sleep• Blackout shades in the primary bedroom to create a serene and peaceful ambiance for better restThis expansion into Texas represents a significant step in Zeal for Living’s growth strategy. The company is committed to bringing its unique approach to housing to more locations, ensuring that more people have access to high-quality, affordable living spaces.About Zeal for Living:Zeal for Living is dedicated to transforming the housing experience by creating vibrant communities where residents can live, work, and play. With properties across the United States, Zeal for Living is known for its commitment to quality, wellness, community, and customer service. For more information, visit www.zealforliving.com

