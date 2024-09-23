In Fact with Kyle Obermann: China’s Environmental Protection Series to Air on CGTN

(Poster of In Fact with Kyle Obermann: EV) (In Fact with Kyle Obermann: Solar) (Poster of In Fact with Kyle Obermann: Forestation)

In Fact with Kyle Obermann delves into one of the world’s most debated environmental topics: China’s environmental record and its global impact.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Fact with Kyle Obermann, a groundbreaking series from CGTN , delves into one of the world’s most debated environmental topics: China’s environmental record and its global impact.The five episodes, each under seven minutes, are based on peer-reviewed sources, official data, interviews with both Chinese and Western experts, and the host’s decade-long experience in China’s environmental field. The series explores China's new national park system, its electric vehicle (EV) and solar industries, its exports, and its policies around air pollution and reforestation.The series examines the big questions around the impact of policies and their costs and benefits in the light of the shifting global debate. Are Chinese vehicle imports a threat or a solution? Does asking citizens to plant more trees improve the landscape? How do the needs of local conflict or coalesce with the requirements of a national park?Electric Vehicles:In the first episode, Kyle explores the reasons behind China's rapid EV development and the setbacks it faces from U.S. and EU tariffs. He examines whether the future of the global industry depends on Chinese technology and what role it plays in the global green transition.Forestation:NASA satellite data reveals that at least one-fourth of the world's increased green leaf area since the 2000s can be attributed to China's tree planting efforts. In this episode, Kyle dives deep into China’s reforestation initiatives, summarizing lessons learned and the challenges ahead.Solar:Since 2006, China has produced around three quarters of the world’s solar panels, contributing significantly to the global installed capacity. However, some see this expansion as a threat. Kyle examines why China is driving innovation in solar energy and why its leadership is seen as a problem during a global climate crisis.National Parks:In 2021, China announced the creation of the first five of 49 planned national parks. In this episode, Kyle speaks with experts to explore how these parks function in one of the world's most densely populated countries.Air Pollution:Between 2013 and 2021, China's air pollution levels fell by 42.3% as part of its “Battle for Blue Skies” campaign. In the final episode, Kyle analyses the data behind this remarkable achievement and wonders what difference it can make for the world.About the Host:Kyle Obermann is an environmental photographer, filmmaker, writer, and athlete who focuses on Asia’s high mountain regions. Fluent in Mandarin, with seven years of experience living and working in China, Kyle has received numerous honors, including becoming a two-time winner of China’s Wildlife Image and Video Competition. He has spoken at TEDx, served as a jury member for China’s annual Outdoor Environmental Awards, and been recognized as a National Geographic Expert. Kyle is a member of the International League of Conservation Photographers, the Explorers Club, ICIMOD's Save Our Snow Campaign, and the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.The series will air on CGTN from September 23, 2024. All episodes will be published on CGTN Europe’s social accounts.Credit:Presenter: Kyle ObermannProducer: Du YubinDesigner: Angela MartinCreative Director: Alexander ShieldsChief Editors: Guo Chun, Qian Fang, Duncan HooperExecutive Producer: Mei YanElean Yin contributed to the research.

In Fact with Kyle Obermann on China's green development

