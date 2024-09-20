Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,698 in the last 365 days.

Changewyx Opens Casting for Theatre Performance

changewyx

Book Changewyx

Changewyx, a theatre show in which the audience decides the next plot 3 times and will be performed in different states, has opened casting for new actors.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changewyx, a theatre show in which the audience decides the next plot 3 times and will be performed in different states, has opened casting for new actors. The theatre show Changewyx deals with a topical issue - digital addiction.

For more information on casting, visit https://changewyx.com/casting.html

The Changewyx theatre show is based on the book of the same name, which has been published in 29 languages.

The show will be performed in over 200 countries and is expected to have over 10,000 performances per month

Due to high interest in theatre positions, we are also looking for new colleagues for manager, administration, marketing more information at https://changewyx.com/job.html

We will be working with a large number of product and service suppliers/e.g. insurance, PC supply, car supply, promotional items etc./ more information https://changewyx.com/tender.html

About the company
Changewyx - theatrical performances
www.changewyx.com

Dempsey Novak
Changewyx
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Changewyx Opens Casting for Theatre Performance

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more