Changewyx Opens Casting for Theatre Performance
Changewyx, a theatre show in which the audience decides the next plot 3 times and will be performed in different states, has opened casting for new actors.CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changewyx, a theatre show in which the audience decides the next plot 3 times and will be performed in different states, has opened casting for new actors. The theatre show Changewyx deals with a topical issue - digital addiction.
For more information on casting, visit https://changewyx.com/casting.html
The Changewyx theatre show is based on the book of the same name, which has been published in 29 languages.
The show will be performed in over 200 countries and is expected to have over 10,000 performances per month
Due to high interest in theatre positions, we are also looking for new colleagues for manager, administration, marketing more information at https://changewyx.com/job.html
We will be working with a large number of product and service suppliers/e.g. insurance, PC supply, car supply, promotional items etc./ more information https://changewyx.com/tender.html
About the company
Changewyx - theatrical performances
www.changewyx.com
Dempsey Novak
Changewyx
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.