Changewyx Opens Casting for Theatre Performance

Book Changewyx

Changewyx, a theatre show in which the audience decides the next plot 3 times and will be performed in different states, has opened casting for new actors.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Changewyx, a theatre show in which the audience decides the next plot 3 times and will be performed in different states, has opened casting for new actors. The theatre show Changewyx deals with a topical issue - digital addiction.For more information on casting, visit https://changewyx.com/casting.html The Changewyx theatre show is based on the book of the same name, which has been published in 29 languages.The show will be performed in over 200 countries and is expected to have over 10,000 performances per monthDue to high interest in theatre positions, we are also looking for new colleagues for manager, administration, marketing more information at https://changewyx.com/ job .htmlWe will be working with a large number of product and service suppliers/e.g. insurance, PC supply, car supply, promotional items etc./ more information https://changewyx.com/ tender .htmlAbout the companyChangewyx - theatrical performances

