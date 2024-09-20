Maureen Crethan Santora Releases Children's Book: " The Day the Towers Fell (The Story of September 11, 2001)"

A Heartfelt Introduction to September 11 for Young Readers

CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned early childhood educator and author Maureen Crethan Santora has released her latest book, The Day the Towers Fell (The Story of September 11, 2001), which offers a sensitive and engaging introduction to the events of September 11, 2001, for young readers.Dedicated to her son Christopher, who perished as a firefighter on that day, Santora’s work both honors his memory and serves as an educational resource to help children grasp the significance of this pivotal event. Promoted by Atticus Publishing.Written with emergent readers in mind, The Day the Towers Fell provides a sensitive yet truthful portrayal of the events of September 11. Through its engaging text and illustrative images, the book helps young children grasp the significance of the tragedy while emphasizing the destructive power of hatred and the enduring impact on families and communities.“I wanted to create a resource that would convey the gravity of September 11 in a way that is age-appropriate and not overly frightening,” said Santora. “There has been a lack of books tailored for young children that address this crucial part of our history, and I felt compelled to fill that gap.”Maureen Crethan Santora, a dedicated educator with nearly 30 years of experience, holds two master’s degrees and has received Teacher of the Year awards at two different schools. Her extensive career in teaching and her personal experiences have profoundly shaped her commitment to education and social justice.Since the attacks of September 11, she has been an active advocate for justice and remembrance, fighting for the families affected by the tragedy and supporting educational initiatives through the Christopher Santora Educational Scholarship Fund.The Day the Towers Fell not only honors the memory of the 2,977 individuals who perished that day but also underscores the enduring message that hatred inflicts pain and suffering on innocent lives. Santora’s book is a valuable tool for parents and educators, providing a compassionate approach to teaching children about a pivotal moment in history.In addition to this new release, Santora has authored other significant works including My Son Christopher and We Remember, both of which offer personal and historical perspectives on September 11.For more information about The Day the Towers Fell, or to explore Santora’s other books and educational initiatives, please visit MaureenSantorabooks.com and santorafund.org.

