Joined by Education and Business Leaders from Both Parties, Governor Cooper Vetoes HB10

NORTH CAROLINA, September 20 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed HB10, the Republican scheme to take taxpayer money out of public schools and redirect it to private schools. The Governor was joined by education and business leaders from both sides of the aisle to highlight the disastrous impact this would have on public schools, particularly those in rural areas.

Governor Cooper issued the following statement on his veto of House Bill 10 Require ICE Cooperation & Budget Adjustments:

“This bill takes public taxpayer dollars from the public schools and gives it to private school vouchers that will be used by wealthy families. Studies show that private school vouchers do not improve student performance, but we won’t know with North Carolina’s voucher scheme because it has the least accountability in the country. All public schools will be hurt by the legislature wasting its planned $4 billion of the public’s money over the next decade with rural public schools being hurt the worst. This money should be used to improve our public schools by raising teacher pay and investing in public school students. Therefore, I veto the bill.”

During the press conference, Governor Cooper emphasized the need for investments in public education. Instead of funneling hundreds of millions more in taxpayer dollars toward vouchers for unaccountable private schools that would overwhelmingly benefit the wealthiest demographic in the state, the legislature should invest in public education so our state’s public schools, educators and students have the resources they need to thrive.

“Private school vouchers are the biggest threat to public schools in decades because they don’t improve student performance and they drain taxpayer money from badly needed investments like better teacher pay,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina public schools continue to thrive and improve despite chronic underfunding by the legislature. We must stop the expansion of private school vouchers and prioritize investing in our public schools.”

“I am an educator first and a Republican second,” said Burke County Board of Education Member Wendi Craven. “Education is the cornerstone of our nation and once it fails this country fails. Instead of continuing to divide and conquer, which shows a complete lack of leadership, legislators should support public education.”

“This bill encourages families to send their children to private schools in other counties, draining our public schools and dividing our community,” said Chairman of the Washington County Board of Education Carlos Riddick. “Our students deserve strong, well-funded schools right here at home, not a system that incentivizes them to leave. House Bill 10 doesn’t just redirect taxpayer money—it weakens the backbone of our county by undermining public education.”

“As an educator and parent, I want my child and every child to have the education they deserve and that requires funding,” said Pitt County Schools Teacher Elyse Cannon-McRae. “Legislators, I am holding you accountable. You have to do right and support public education.”

“As a former elected Republican who understands the financial challenges of rural governments in North Carolina, I am extremely concerned about the revenue displacement that would take place under HB10,” said Business Leader and Former Transylvania County Commissioner Mike Hawkins. “Rural Republican representatives know that this is a threat to our school systems and to the very fabric of life for rural North Carolina.”

Expanding private school vouchers would disproportionately impact rural North Carolina counties, where access to private education is limited and public schools serve as the backbone of communities. More than one-quarter (28) of North Carolina’s counties – all rural counties – have no or just one private school participating in the voucher program. By diverting public funds to wealthier urban areas, private school vouchers are deepening the resource gap and undermining the educational opportunities for rural students.

Private schools that receive vouchers are not regulated and are not accountable to taxpayers despite receiving taxpayer money. Vouchers cover tuition for schools that don’t have to report how students are performing, don’t have to serve all students regardless of race, gender, socioeconomic status or religious beliefs or don’t have to hire licensed teachers.

Public schools that serve more than 84% of students are continuously asked to do more with less. North Carolina ranks near the bottom of all states in K-12 funding, spending nearly $5,000 less per student than the national average. Our state is falling behind nationally in teacher pay, dropping in the most recent rankings to 38th.

Based on an updated analysis by the Office of State Budget and Management, if the General Assembly fully expands the taxpayer-funded private school voucher program, private schools could siphon nearly $100 million in state funding from public schools just in the first full year of the program. In addition, the expansion of the voucher program will cost the state $277 million in new spending just in the first year.

Governor Cooper declared 2024 as the Year of Public Schools and has been visiting public schools and early childhood education programs across the state calling for investments in K-12 education, early childhood education and teacher pay.

