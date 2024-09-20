Heat & Glo on Fireplace Myths to be Featured on Trending Today, Airing on A&E

Heat & Glo, the pioneering leader in fireplace innovation, will be featured on the award-winning television show Trending Today, airing on A&E.

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heat & Glo, the pioneering leader in fireplace innovation, will be featured on the award-winning television show Trending Today, airing on A&E September 21st at 6:30 am EST, 5:30 am CST, and 6:30 am PST. As the top choice for wood, gas, and electric fireplaces, Heat & Glo will take viewers behind the scenes of their nearly 50-year journey of innovation, safety, and design that has redefined the modern hearth.In this feature, Trending Today will explore the top five myths surrounding fireplaces that often prevent homeowners from adding this timeless element to their homes. Heat & Glo’s experts, including marketing VP Bruce Stephan, will explain how their revolutionary technologies, such as Direct Vent Technology, have made fireplaces easier to install, safer, and more efficient. These advancements allow fireplaces to be added to virtually any home, including those without a chimney, debunking the myth that fireplaces are only for new builds or homes with pre-existing chimneys.“Being featured on Trending Today is a fantastic opportunity to share our story of innovation and commitment to making fireplaces accessible for everyone,” said Stephan. “From homeowners to builders, we want to show that Heat & Glo’s range of customizable options fits any lifestyle and design need. We’ve been leading the charge in hearth technology for nearly five decades, and this segment will showcase how we continue to shape the industry's future.”The segment will highlight key interviews with industry experts and third-party specialists like Laura Waller, an interior designer who frequently works with Heat & Glo’s products. Waller will explain how the company’s customizable fireplace options can be integrated into modern homes without compromising style, noting that fireplaces have long been a focal point in home design and offer aesthetic and functional benefits. She emphasizes that with Heat & Glo’s innovative heat management systems, homeowners no longer need to choose between a TV and a fireplace—they can have both installed safely and stylishly.Trending Today will also feature expert insights into how fireplaces are an investment in both home value and personal comfort. Builders, such as Custom One Homes, will weigh in on how a Heat & Glo fireplace can increase a home’s resale value by up to 12%, making it a smart, long-term investment.“We want to break down the barriers that prevent homeowners from adding fireplaces to their homes,” added Stephan. “Whether it’s an electric fireplace for a condo, a gas fireplace for a traditional home, or a sleek, modern linear model, we have a solution for everyone. Fireplaces are no longer just for decoration—they’re a centerpiece of comfort and connection.”Viewers will see firsthand how Heat & Glo’s commitment to innovation, safety, and quality craftsmanship has helped them maintain their leadership in the industry. By featuring third-party voices like Waller, who bring additional expertise and perspectives, the episode will offer a comprehensive look at how Heat & Glo’s products meet homeowners, builders, and designers' diverse needs.Trending Today is a nationally recognized show that spotlights top brands and the innovators behind them. Airing on A&E, the show provides an exclusive look into the products, technologies, and stories driving industry leaders to redefine their fields.Don’t miss Heat & Glo’s feature on Trending Today, airing on A&E on September 21st at 6:30 am EST, 5:30 am CST, and 6:30 am PST to discover how fireplaces can transform your home and why Heat & Glo continues to be the most trusted name in the industry.About Heat & Glo:Founded in 1975 by brothers Ron and Dan Shimek, Heat & Glo has been at the forefront of fireplace innovation for nearly 50 years. From their invention of Direct Vent Technology to a wide range of wood, gas, and electric fireplaces, Heat & Glo continues to lead the hearth industry with style, safety, and innovation. With fireplaces designed to fit any home or lifestyle, Heat & Glo is committed to making fire a part of everyday life. Learn more: https://www.heatnglo.com/ About Trending Today:Trending Today is an award-winning television series airing on A&E that highlights cutting-edge products, brands, and leaders shaping the future of their industries. Each episode takes viewers inside the businesses, driving innovation and bringing exciting new solutions to the marketplace.

