Katie Hornor's The Flamingo Advantage Podcast Receives Recognition as a Top Christian Business Podcast by Goodpods

The Flamingo Advantage Podcast Cover Art

This recognition from Goodpods is not just a win for the podcast, but for every entrepreneur who desires to serve God in the secular marketplace.” — Katie Hornor

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What started as a bold dream to blend biblical wisdom with practical business strategies has now blossomed into a remarkable success. Katie Hornor’s The Flamingo Advantage Podcast has been named one of the "Top 10 Christian Business Podcasts" by Goodpods, a global platform that ranks podcasts based on community engagement, listens, and reviews. This achievement is a significant milestone for both Hornor (often misspelled Horner) and the thousands of Christian entrepreneurs who tune in each week.

Katie Hornor, a celebrated author, keynote speaker, and business strategist, has been podcasting since 2017. She launched The Flamingo Advantage Podcast with one mission: to empower Christian entrepreneurs to embrace their God-given uniqueness in business. Much like the flamingo—an emblem of standing out in a world that prizes conformity—Hornor’s podcast encourages listeners to walk confidently in their purpose, equipped with both faith and smart marketing strategies.

“It’s incredible to see how The Flamingo Advantage has resonated with entrepreneurs who want to grow their businesses while honoring their faith,” said Katie Hornor. “This recognition from Goodpods is not just a win for the podcast, but for every entrepreneur who desires to serve God in the secular marketplace.”

With insightful episodes that weave together biblical principles and actionable business advice, The Flamingo Advantage has carved out its niche as a trusted resource for Christian business owners. Each episode features solo lessons from Hornor herself, as well as interviews with seasoned entrepreneurs and well known thought leaders who share their stories of faith and business. These conversations are full of practical wisdom, offering listeners a roadmap to build successful businesses without compromising their values.

Goodpods, a community-driven podcast platform, highlights top shows based on real listener interactions. The Flamingo Advantage Podcast’s placement in the “Top 10 Christian Business Podcasts” reflects its rapid growth and the deep connection it has fostered with listeners. Hornor's mix of authenticity, expertise, and passion for Kingdom-driven business has earned the show praise for its unique ability to speak to the hearts of Christian entrepreneurs.

Listeners have expressed their admiration for the podcast’s fresh approach, describing it as an essential resource for anyone balancing the challenges of running a business and living out their faith. “This “is a must listen podcast” one listener said. “Great “perspective. Sound advice. One of the few not afraid to tackle Bible and business together.”

The Flamingo Advantage has become a lighthouse in the world of Christian entrepreneurship, attracting a growing following on social media, frequent media coverage, and now this coveted Goodpods ranking. With each new episode, Hornor is able to further her mission to help faith-driven entrepreneurs succeed—showing them how their work can glorify God, serve their families, and positively impact their communities.

Listeners can join the movement, and listen to all episodes of The Flamingo Advantage Podcast on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. To learn more about Katie Hornor and her work, or to invite her to guest on your podcast visit www.TheFlamingoAdvantage.com/podcast

About Katie Hornor:

Katie Hornor is an internationally acclaimed business strategist, award-winning, best-selling author and keynote speaker who is known for her creative flamingo metaphors. Hornor has helped thousands embrace their unique calling in the business world. She has been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, and TEDx for her innovative approach to marketing and business strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.